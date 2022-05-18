“There’s Much To Like About The New LX600,” Says Steve, “And Much To Dislike Too”

You may have heard that the Toyota Land Cruiser no longer has a home here in the States so it’s gussied up its’ Lexus counterpart so the LX is going to have to carry the flagship SUV torch all by itself.

Sure, Lexus stocks a bunch of SUVs – 5 to be exact – but it’s the LX that separates itself from the group with a starting MSRP of about $90,000.

Can it off-road? Yes.

Can it take you from the Ritz Carlton to the airport all the while looking the part? Also, yes.

And it’s “all-new” this year…an adjective rarely used when describing a Lexus SUV but after 14 years it was time to give it a complete redesign.

The result?

A big, bodacious grille, more sensuousness to the body, a new, more fuel-efficient twin-turbo V6 under the hood and a complete redo of the infotainment electronics. It’s lighter and more powerful but as for changing the LX’s footprint or other notable dimensions, Lexus punted…choosing to preserve its heritage sizing of being nimble enough to tackle a wooded trail or the Nieman Marcus parking lot.

And with the expanded Multi-Terrain Select, low-speed gearing, a locking center differential, crawl control and in this case – a height-adjustable suspension – the LX is the body-on-frame SUV of country club dreams…and a number of those features have been improved upon this year such as the much quicker reacting Active Height Control system with 3 levels of lift and a fast squat for easier coming and going.

This Atomic Silver example looks amazing, the black open-pore wood trim is so classy and if an infusion of new tech is a turnoff to you the LX won’t overwhelm. You can also now get one in F SPORT Handling trim and a $130,000 Ultra Luxury model with individual rear seats fit for a king. It’ll fit in your garage and exudes an old money vibe that fits in perfectly with New England beach communities.

For TestDriveNow car critic Steve Hammes’ complete video review & test drive of the 2022 Lexus LX 600 click here.