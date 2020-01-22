Home Weather There’s A Chill In The Air

There’s A Chill In The Air

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

The day will be sunny with a chilly breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 60s in the east coast metro area and the low 60s along the Gulf coast and in the interior.

Thursday morning won’t be a cold, with lows ranging from the low 50s at the Gulf coast and well inland to the upper 50s near the Atlantic coast.  The day will bring good sun and a few clouds.  Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf coast and a few east coast showers in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few quick showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Look for good sun and some clouds (especially along the Gulf coast) on Saturday.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak front moves in overnight, and Sunday will start with lows in the 50s.  The day will be sunny but cool.  Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

