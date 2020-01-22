There’s A Chill In The Air

The day will be sunny with a chilly breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid 60s in the east coast metro area and the low 60s along the Gulf coast and in the interior.

Thursday morning won’t be a cold, with lows ranging from the low 50s at the Gulf coast and well inland to the upper 50s near the Atlantic coast. The day will bring good sun and a few clouds. Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf coast and a few east coast showers in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few quick showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Look for good sun and some clouds (especially along the Gulf coast) on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak front moves in overnight, and Sunday will start with lows in the 50s. The day will be sunny but cool. Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 70s.