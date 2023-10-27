There Are Over 8000 Breweries In The US

National American Beer Day is observed by beer drinkers across the nation every year on October 27. Though Americans love a good pint of Guinness, a chilled Heineken, or a bubbling Corona, they’ll set aside imports of all kinds on National American Beer Day to instead celebrate distinctly domestic lagers and ales brewed across the country.

10th Century AD – Samuel Adams, Budweiser, Sierra Nevada and New Belgium Fat Tire, brewing companies in the US have a lot to bring to the table when it comes to beer.

1587 – Colonists in Virginia work together to create the first American-brewed beers

1632 – The first record of a commercial brewery that made American beer was in 1632, set up in New Amsterdam, which would later become New York.

1700s – Because the water was sometimes unsafe to drink, beer was even consumed by women and children, often with a very low alcohol volume of only around 1%.

1789 – Apparently George Washington’s warning against foreign entanglements extended to his choice of beverage as he declared that he would only drink porter beers produced in America.

1852 – Anheuser-Busch is founded as “Bavarian Brewery.” Now the #1 beer producer in America, the company reports it commands 46% of U.S. beer sales

1919 – The passage of the 18th amendment to the constitution puts the business of breweries everywhere in jeopardy.

1933 – prohibition ends.

1978 – Made illegal in 1919 with the Prohibition Act, almost 60 years later home brewers can legally make their own American beer again

2008 – the United States ranked sixteenth in the world in per capita consumption. However, total consumption was second only to China.

2018 – Founded in 1829, Yuengling & Son placed at #1 in the Brewers Association’s list of the top 50 craft brewing companies in America.

2019 – there are over 8,000 breweries that produce beer in the United States.

Virginian colonists, likely nostalgic for the alcoholic staple available in pubs everywhere back in England, looked to their corn crops as a possible source for libation creation.

Currently, California hosts the greatest number of craft breweries, with more than 750 independent breweries that can call the Golden State their home.

Native Americans began brewing a mild alcoholic corn ale probably at least 1,000 years ago.

The color of a beer (whether American or otherwise), is directly influenced by the amount of malt that is contained in the beer.

Pabst Blue Ribbon beer used to actually come with a blue ribbon! A manager named Pabst had his employees tie blue ribbons around beers when they were served. Of course, the practice got a bit pricey, but that’s the legend about where this beer got its name.

Anheuser-Busch is responsible for Budweiser, Stella Artois, Rolling Rock, Goose Island, Johnny Appleseed, Shock Top and many other domestic beers.

American beer is typically made of grain, mostly barley, that is malted, brewed with hops and fermented.

Budweiser Select 55 has an alcohol content of only 2.4%

American beer usually ranges from 3.5 – 3.8 percent of alcohol by volume, but lagers can get up to 5.5. German beer is more like 4.5 – 5.5 or as high as 16 percent

Overall, annual beer consumption in the United States for those of the legal drinking age (21+) is approximately 28.2 gallons per person. But only 28 out of every 100 adults in America drink beer.

The U.S. produced 196 million barrels of beer in 2009.

Americans consume roughly 20 US gallons of beer per capita annually.

Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic drink on the planet.

Beer styles originating in the United States include: American pale ale Pennsylvania porter American IPA steam beer amber ale cream ale Cascadian dark ale.

There are 165 12-ounce servings in a keg of beer.

The amount U.S. consumers spend on their brews each year totals around $100 billion. That’s greater than the GDP of Ukraine.

In 2015 alone, the U.S. beer industry sold 206.7 million barrels of beer or around 67.2 billion bottles. Plus another couple million barrels of cider.

In America, people like American beers a lot more than foreign beers. 85 percent of the beer in America is home-brewed, and only 14 percent is imported. No one knows where that other one percent is coming from. Mars?

