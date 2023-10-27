There Are Over 8000 Breweries In The US

National American Beer Day is observed by beer drinkers across the nation every year on October 27. Though Americans love a good pint of Guinness, a chilled Heineken, or a bubbling Corona, they’ll set aside imports of all kinds on National American Beer Day to instead celebrate distinctly domestic lagers and ales brewed across the country.
- 10th Century AD – Samuel Adams, Budweiser, Sierra Nevada and New Belgium Fat Tire, brewing companies in the US have a lot to bring to the table when it comes to beer.
- 1587 – Colonists in Virginia work together to create the first American-brewed beers
- 1632 – The first record of a commercial brewery that made American beer was in 1632, set up in New Amsterdam, which would later become New York.
- 1700s – Because the water was sometimes unsafe to drink, beer was even consumed by women and children, often with a very low alcohol volume of only around 1%.
- 1789 – Apparently George Washington’s warning against foreign entanglements extended to his choice of beverage as he declared that he would only drink porter beers produced in America.
- 1852 – Anheuser-Busch is founded as “Bavarian Brewery.” Now the #1 beer producer in America, the company reports it commands 46% of U.S. beer sales
- 1919 – The passage of the 18th amendment to the constitution puts the business of breweries everywhere in jeopardy.
- 1933 – prohibition ends.
- 1978 – Made illegal in 1919 with the Prohibition Act, almost 60 years later home brewers can legally make their own American beer again
- 2008 – the United States ranked sixteenth in the world in per capita consumption. However, total consumption was second only to China.
- 2018 – Founded in 1829, Yuengling & Son placed at #1 in the Brewers Association’s list of the top 50 craft brewing companies in America.
- 2019 – there are over 8,000 breweries that produce beer in the United States.
- Virginian colonists, likely nostalgic for the alcoholic staple available in pubs everywhere back in England, looked to their corn crops as a possible source for libation creation.
- Currently, California hosts the greatest number of craft breweries, with more than 750 independent breweries that can call the Golden State their home.
- Native Americans began brewing a mild alcoholic corn ale probably at least 1,000 years ago.
- The color of a beer (whether American or otherwise), is directly influenced by the amount of malt that is contained in the beer.
- Pabst Blue Ribbon beer used to actually come with a blue ribbon! A manager named Pabst had his employees tie blue ribbons around beers when they were served. Of course, the practice got a bit pricey, but that’s the legend about where this beer got its name.
- Anheuser-Busch is responsible for Budweiser, Stella Artois, Rolling Rock, Goose Island, Johnny Appleseed, Shock Top and many other domestic beers.
- American beer is typically made of grain, mostly barley, that is malted, brewed with hops and fermented.
- Budweiser Select 55 has an alcohol content of only 2.4%
- American beer usually ranges from 3.5 – 3.8 percent of alcohol by volume, but lagers can get up to 5.5. German beer is more like 4.5 – 5.5 or as high as 16 percent
- Overall, annual beer consumption in the United States for those of the legal drinking age (21+) is approximately 28.2 gallons per person. But only 28 out of every 100 adults in America drink beer.
- The U.S. produced 196 million barrels of beer in 2009.
- Americans consume roughly 20 US gallons of beer per capita annually.
- Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic drink on the planet.
- Beer styles originating in the United States include: American pale ale Pennsylvania porter American IPA steam beer amber ale cream ale Cascadian dark ale.
- There are 165 12-ounce servings in a keg of beer.
- The amount U.S. consumers spend on their brews each year totals around $100 billion. That’s greater than the GDP of Ukraine.
- In 2015 alone, the U.S. beer industry sold 206.7 million barrels of beer or around 67.2 billion bottles. Plus another couple million barrels of cider.
- In America, people like American beers a lot more than foreign beers. 85 percent of the beer in America is home-brewed, and only 14 percent is imported. No one knows where that other one percent is coming from. Mars?
