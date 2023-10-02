There Are More Than 25,000 Resale, Consignment And Not For Profit Resale Shops In The Us.

There Are More Than 25,000 Resale, Consignment And Not For Profit Resale...

As the seasons change and our lives evolve, so do our styles and budgets. On the first Monday in October, National Consignment Day offers a way to elevate both.

The holiday celebrates consignment as the smart, sustainable way to shop, earn money, and extend the lifecycle of your items.

1897 – Religious groups see the opportunity reselling provides — for funds and to encourage more charity — and they change the optics of this trend.

1920s – The number of stores involved in selling used goods increased around the country, and soon, this giant nonprofit opens stores that offered department-store quality of used goods.

1950s – Where until now only thrift stores existed across the U.S., consignment stores began to make their presence known — they have existed alongside thrift stores ever since.

2017 – National Consignment Day was established by the online luxury consignment store The RealReal to promote this method of shopping.

As an increase in the ‘disposable’ nature of clothes happened, Jewish immigrants saw an opportunity to sell discarded clothes on pushcarts.

People buying from pushcarts were seen as low-class and tasteless. Newspapers included inferences about the dangers of purchasing anything from these carts.

Consignment shops are also known as ‘second-hand shops’ in the U.S.

Consignment stores sell antiques, automobiles, books, never-worn clothing, furniture, musical instruments, athletic equipment, tools, paragliders, firearms, toys, and more.

Consignment store items are lower priced than normal stores, and some even resell luxury items.

One of the coolest parts about consignment stores is that the lineup of merchandise changes daily.



The US alone sends about 21 BILLION POUNDS of used textiles to landfills annually

Some consignment shops sell brand-new merchandise:

Consignment store inventory is always changing

Stick to consignment shops in the nicer neighborhoods, where people have more disposable income and more disposable high-end merchandise.

Consignment shopping is probably the only consumption that’s environmentally friendly: When you buy an item you’re keeping it out of the landfills, where an estimated 85 percent of used clothing winds up every year.

The resale and secondhand market is booming, and in 2023 is expected to reach $53 billion.

According to NARTS: The Association of Resale Professionals: "There are currently more than 25,000 resale, consignment and not-for-profit resale shops in the United States."

The global secondhand market is expected to double by 2027, reaching $350 billion.

The U.S. secondhand market is expected to reach $70 billion by 2027.

Online resale is expected to grow 21% annually over the next five years, reaching $38 billion by 2027. It's the fastest-growing resale segment.

