There are 8,000 baby boomers in the United States turning 65 every day.

On August 21st, National Senior Citizens Day recognizes the achievements of the more mature representatives of our nation. The day provides an opportunity to show our appreciation for their dedication, accomplishments, and services they give throughout their lives.

According to the 2017 census, 47 million seniors live in the United States. By 2060, that number will nearly double. Their wealth of knowledge, skill, and experience offers so much to the next generation.

As technologies advance, these are the people who’ve experienced each step of change. Not only have they contributed to it, but they understand firsthand the benefits and the drawbacks. They know life without the advancements that exist today.

By the time you’re eighty years old, you’ve learned everything. You only have to remember it. ~ George Burns

Our senior citizens are pioneers of science, medicine, psychology, civil rights and so much more. Their valuable contributions to our communities create better places to live. They deserve the respect and dignity their achievements earn them.

Only 5% of people over 65 years old are in nursing homes. Elderly men are likely to live with a spouse while elderly women are more likely to live alone.

By age 75, about 1 in 3 men and 1 in 2 women don’t get ANY physical activity. You can keep seniors fit by hosting a dance class at your local senior center! Sign up for Dancing With the Seniors

The ratio of women to men over 65 years old is 100 to 76. The ratio of women to men over 85 years old is 100 to 49.

99% of people over 65 years old have health insurance, with 93% having government-sponsored Medicare.

According to data compiled by the Social Security Administration, a man reaching age 65 today can expect to live, on average, until age 84.3. A woman turning age 65 today can expect to live 86.6.

People over 75 years old visit the doctor 3 times more often than people 22 to 44 years old.

Social isolation makes seniors more vulnerable to elder abuse.

The elderly are the fastest-growing age group: The US Census Bureau indicates that individuals 85 and up are the fastest-growing age group by percentage.

Senior citizens are the fastest-growing demographic on Facebook . Research studies done by the Pew Internet & American Life Project found that 53% of Americans who are the age of 65 or older are online and 34% of those numbers are on Facebook and similar social sites.

Research studies done by the Pew Internet & American Life Project found that 53% of Americans who are the age of 65 or older are online and 34% of those numbers are on Facebook and similar social sites. 15 million older persons volunteer – nearly half of all adults 65 and older volunteer in some form.

The average age of senior center participants is 75.

11,400 senior centers serve more than 1 million older adults every day.

There are 8,000 baby boomers in the United States turning 65 every day.

In 2013, adults over 65 constituted 14 percent of the population in the United States and will account for an estimated 20 percent by 2050.

There are already 55,000 Americans over age 100, and by 2050 the number of centenarians will reach 600,000—roughly the population of the entire state of Vermont!

Women are the majority of seniors, accounting for 57 percent of the U.S. population today and a projected 55 percent of Americans over age 65 by 2050.

Currently people over 65 years number 483 million in the world and by 2030 the number will reach 974 million.

By the year 2025, approximately 18 percent of the world population will be seniors.

There are 72 men for every 100 women in the age group ‘above 65 years’ and there are 45 men per 100 women in the age group ‘above 85 years.’

In America, seniors use more internet than anyone else. Seniors in America are the fastest-growing group of consumers buying new computers and logging time online. In fact, older adults aged 55 years old and older log the most usage online with 33 hours a month spent on sites like Facebook and 7.6 million senior internet surfers.

Older women may have sex less often than when they were younger, but apparently, they make it count. In a study of women 40 and over, researchers found that sexual satisfaction improved with age. Women over 80 were more likely than those between 55 and 79 to say they were satisfied during sex.

At least 73% of all senior citizens are still sexually active. And not always with their spouses and partners. The elderly are also just as likely to engage in experimental sexual practices as any other age group.

The numbers don’t change much over the age groups either. Men and women in their 60’s, 70’s and beyond reported to be just as satisfied and sometimes more satisfied than when they were younger.

Elders who are single or widowed are highly likely to seek out one or more sexual partners. Rather than being appalled at the sexual preferences and practices of the aging population, more education and health screenings need to be available, since those over 60 are the least willing to implement safe-sex practices.

Once you hit your 70s, those migraines you may have had much of your life may go away. Only 10% of women and 5% of men over 70 still report migraines. Even better news: If you do have a migraine, it may not actually come with the headache. As people age, some may experience migraines as visual or sensory disturbances without pain.

You may worry more about breaking bones as you age. But you’re more likely to take a tumble if you’re scared of falling. One study found that about a third of adults over 65 have that fear. And it’s understandable because falls are the leading cause of injuries for older people.

Baby boomers and older adults report less stress than their younger counterparts, according to the American Psychological Association’s annual Stress in America report. That doesn’t mean, it goes away. Health and money problems still crop up. But, the APA says, 9 of 10 older adults say they’re doing enough to manage it.

The longer you’re alive, the more gravity brings you down. The spaces between the bones in your spine — called vertebrae — get closer together. That can make you about an inch shorter as you get older.

The graying of America may be a good thing for you. Those 60 and over tend to cast ballots more than any other age group. And they’re the fastest-growing block of voters in the U.S. these days. That means more voting power on topics that matter as you age such as Medicare, Social Security, and healthcare.

President Ronald Reagan took the initiative to honor seniors in 1988 when he signed Proclamation 5847 and marked August 21 as the day seniors will be celebrated.

1981 – January 20, 1981, Ronald Reagan is sworn in as the President of The United States of America at the age of 69.

1985 – “The Golden Girls” premieres on television, following the adventures of four senior ladies who live together.

1988 – August 21, 1988, National Senior Citizens Day is declared by President Ronald Reagan

2015 – May 31, 2015, 92-year-old Harriette Thompson finishes the Suja Rock ’n’ Roll San Diego Marathon, and becomes the oldest woman ever to complete a 26-mile race.

22% — the percentage increase in the population of 60+-year-olds by the year 2050.

2020 — the year when the number of people aged 60 and above outnumbered children younger than five years.

80% — the percentage of elderly people who will be from low and middle-income countries by 2050.

60 — the age after which a person is considered to be a senior citizen.

3.6% — the percentage of people over 65 years old who are in nursing homes.

4 in 5 — the number of older adults who will battle at least one chronic illness.

50% — the percentage of elderly people who battle at least two chronic diseases.

75 — the age at which one in three elderly people don’t get any physical activity.

99% — the percentage of people aged 65 and above who have health insurance.

⅓ — the portion of the total subsidized housing occupied by the elderly.

20 to 22 % — the percentage of the population over 65 years of age in the three oldest states in the United States.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Do Something

Aging Resources

Home Seniors

WebMD

Eldercare Issues

National Today