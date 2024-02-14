Updated February 14, 2024
National Peach Cobbler Day is observed annually on April 13. It recognizes a delicious dessert that originated during the 19th century.
- 200 BC – Pie, a precursor to cobbler, is first dreamed up in Rome and consists of meat sealed with oil and flour.
- 1500s – Spanish monks are responsible for introducing peach trees to the Americas. They first planted the crop in St. Augustine, Fla. in the mid-1500s
- 1859 – The first recorded mention of the word ‘cobbler’ appears.
- 1950s – Hoping to sell more canned peaches, the Georgia Peach Council promotes Peach Cobbler Day starting in the 1950s.
- 2007 – Measuring 11 x 5 feet and eight inches deep, the largest peach cobbler is made at the Georgia Peach Festival.
- 2015 – The largest cobbler of any variety of fruit is made by the Hampton Inn of Ruston, and weighs 2,251 lbs!
- Unable to make traditional suet puddings due to lack of suitable ingredients and cooking equipment, the settlers instead covered a stewed filling with a layer of uncooked plain biscuits or dumplings, fitted together. When the dish is fully cooked, the surface has the appearance of a cobbled street.
- The name may also derive from the fact that the ingredients are “cobbled” together. Some cobbler recipes resemble a thick-crusted, deep-dish pie with both top and bottom crust.
- There are 419 calories in 1 cup of Peach Cobbler.
- Cobblers most commonly come in single fruit varieties. Such as blackberry, blueberry, and peach cobbler.
- Southern areas within the United States hold the tradition that gives the option of topping the fruit cobbler with a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream.
- Fresh Georgia peaches are only available for a quarter of the year, from mid-May to August. But over that short period of time the state produces over 40 varieties of peaches.
- Georgia may be known for its peaches but it’s not the highest-producing state. That honor goes to California, which produced 569,000 tons of peaches in 2016 alone, followed by South Carolina. Georgia is a distant third.
- The Georgia Peach Festival is held every year in Peach County, Ga. The event takes place each June across the two towns of Byron and Fort Valley and hosts over 10,000 visitors annually. Parades, concerts, and a marketplace of vendors honor the awesome fruit and farmers that grow them in a celebration of a major state industry.
- Peaches are actually roses.
- “The Peach State” is Georgia’s nickname.
Sources: