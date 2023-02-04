Since it’s the outermost protective layer of our bodies, prioritizing the health of our skin is essential to maintain our lasting comfort and appearance. However, while it’s durable and strong in most cases, your skin is still susceptible to a series of conditions depending on your genetics and environment. Rosacea is a common ailment that features redness and tenderness of the epidermis, and it’s difficult to treat without the right medicated solutions. These are some of the top ingredients to look for in a rosacea cream to help you find relief.

Azelaic Acid

If you’re living with rosacea, you might find yourself regularly experiencing things like skin discoloration, redness, and excessive sensitivity to environmental conditions. As such, you’ll need something that can help provide some relief and block potential triggers as you go about your daily life. Azelaic acid is a compound found in barley and rye, and it’s a natural aid to many common rosacea symptoms. In addition to calming surface redness and inflammation, it can also help target bumps by clearing the pores. This makes it a great multi-purpose solution to this complex problem.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is also a material to watch for as you browse the skin-care aisle. This ingredient, also known as vitamin B, specifically B3, has many antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. For this reason, it can help when it comes to addressing the roughness in skin texture that often comes along with this condition. It can act as a protective barrier as well to block out rosacea triggers and help maintain overall skin hydration.

Aloe Vera

Another top ingredient to look for in a quality rosacea cream is aloe vera. Often used as a treatment for sunburns, this natural material cools and soothes the skin on contact, calming down inflamed cells and reducing redness. Aloe vera has a rich history in the beauty industry for its ability to provide an instant calming effect while being gentle and non-irritating to even sensitive skin. Since this ingredient comes from aloe plants, it also has a long list of additional nutrients, such as vitamin E, vitamin C, and beta-carotene, to support healthier tissues.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a useful ingredient to consider as well. This substance breaks down damaged cells to make for quicker cell turnover during treatment. This is great for smoothing out the skin and helping with pigmentation issues that rosacea often causes. Vitamin C leaves the skin looking bright and vibrant. So it’s a great material to use during any part of the skin-care process. There’s a series of other vitamins that are great for skin-care, too, such as vitamins E and A, and incorporating them into your routine can reduce flare-ups.

By keeping an eye out for the right product ingredients, you can get a good idea of whether a formula would be effective on your reoccurring rosacea. Living with this condition can be a struggle, but it doesn’t have to be. Shop smart with the information you’ve learned here, and contact your doctor to discover additional treatment options.