The Tariff Wars Effect On Wine Imports

If you, like us, are looking forward to those exquisite, thirst-quenching rosés from southern France this spring, we just dodged a bullet. A potential increase in the current tariff on European Union wines from 25 percent to 100 percent was postponed in late January by the Trump administration.

The beef between the European Union and the U.S. is based on what the U.S. believes — and the World Trade Organization confirmed — are unfair trade practices involving EU subsidies for the Airbus airplane manufacturer.

In October the U.S. initiated a 25 percent tariff on some European food and wine, including single-malt scotches, olive oil, cheese and wine with less than 14 percent alcohol. So far consumers have seen only relatively small increases in imported wine prices with everyone in the supply chain taking a slight haircut. However, we have heard rumblings from wholesalers and importers that the feared increase in the tariff would essentially put the brakes on wine imports to the U.S. Potentially the oceans of new vintage rosé and other EU sourced table wines that traditionally arrive in America are on hold subject to the tariff decision.

We spoke to Alan Cohen, owner of VIGNOBLES LVDH USA, a Maryland-based importer and distributor of many EU wines, to get his take on the wine-targeted tariffs. Retailers and distributors would be among the hardest hit by the higher tariffs. Cohen said that if the 100 percent tariffs had taken effect, “it would have shut down all of his business with Europe (EU countries)”.

With EU countries representing 60 percent of Cohen’s business, this is frightening. To put the 100 percent tariff into perspective, that $20 Provencal rosé you enjoyed last spring would now be $40. How many consumers would still be interested at that price? Not many.

Bringing a typical wine container to the U.S. involves a serious financial commitment. In addition to the typical cost of around $50,000 for a container of wine, Cohen pays for shipping and federal taxes. While these charges are due relatively quickly, he can sometimes negotiate terms with his wine suppliers to ease some of the upfront cost until the wine is sold domestically. However, the proposed new tariff would be due within 10 days of arrival in the U.S., adding another $50,000 in cost and an immediate payment.

As of now the imposition of the increased tariff is postponed until late summer, with the existing 25 percent tariff still in place. A small exemption, however, was made to exempt imported prune juice from the existing tariff. What’s that all about?

The Federalist Terlato is a privately owned family importer, marketer and winemaker that owns multiple brands and produces wines from grapes sourced from a wide variety of California appellations. We recently tasted two zinfandels that impressed us with their true varietal expression and overall quality.

The Federalist Zinfandel Lodi 2016 ($18) offered an exciting linear impression in the mouth with bright blackberry and raspberry notes and a lingering fruity finish. The Federalist Bourbon Barrel-Aged Zinfandel Mendocino County 2016 ($22) was finished in American oak barrels and 6 months in charred bourbon barrels. Raspberry flavors dominate with some spice notes that make this a very attractive bold zinfandel. Both of these zinfandels make for great pairing with heavier bold winter fare.

Wine picks