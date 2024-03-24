The Smelliest Cheese In The World Is “Vieux Boulogne”

Updated March 24, 2024

National Moldy Cheese Day is a unique holiday that is observed each year on October 9.

A cheesemonger is a person who specializes in cheeses, butter, and other dairy products. They may take offense at the common person’s offense of moldy cheese. Well, depending on the type of mold of course. Some cheese molds, red or brown tinged molds, for example, are offensive. Toss those bacteria contaminated moldy cheeses in the garbage quickly and move along to the grey, blue or green colored moldy cheeses in the fridge instead.

Like a sommelier pairs the best wines with meals, a cheesemonger provides expert advice on artisan cheeses for recipes, banquets, and sources for restaurants.