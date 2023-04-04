The Six Best Hangover Cures For Those Nightmare Mornings

We’ve all had those, “I’m never drinking again” mornings. Some of us more than others, and we often deal with such hangovers in different ways.

A hangover can put a real downer on a day, transforming what should be a nicely planned day into a day in bed. Many of us swear by certain hangover cures, but what are the best? We decided to review the top six.

Water and Electrolytes

One of the main causes of hangovers is dehydration. Drinking water before, during and after alcohol consumption can help prevent dehydration, which can reduce the severity of hangover symptoms. It is also important to replenish your electrolytes, which are essential minerals that help your body function properly. Sports drinks or coconut water are excellent sources of electrolytes.

Breakfast

A hearty breakfast can help ease the symptoms of a hangover. The first meal of the day should be packed with protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates. These foods can help stabilize blood sugar levels and provide the energy needed to overcome fatigue. A classic full English breakfast, including eggs, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, and toast, can be an excellent option to help combat hangover symptoms.

Herbal Tea

Slightly healthier than a full English is herbal tea. Herbal teas such as ginger, peppermint and chamomile can help reduce nausea and settle an upset stomach. Ginger tea, in particular, has anti-inflammatory properties and can help relieve headaches. A warm cup of herbal tea can also help you relax and rest, which can be helpful when you’re feeling unwell.

Exercise

Although it may be the last thing you want to do when you’re hungover, exercising can be an effective way to reduce symptoms. Exercise releases endorphins, which can help improve mood and reduce pain. It can also increase blood flow and help you sweat out toxins. Gentle exercise such as a brisk walk or yoga can be an excellent way to boost your mood and energy levels.

Painkillers

If all else fails, painkillers can be a quick and easy way to reduce the symptoms of a hangover. Over-the-counter painkillers such as aspirin or ibuprofen can help alleviate headaches, muscle aches and other pains. It is important to note, however, that excessive use of painkillers can have negative health consequences, so it is best to use them sparingly and only when necessary.

Don’t Drink So Much in the First Place

Of course, the best course of action is to not drink quite so much in the first place. If you’re regularly enduring hangovers, ask yourself the question – do you need help with alcohol? You’d perhaps be surprised by the number of people that do.

Unhealthy relationships with alcohol can lead to regular hangovers, and while you may feel better after a day or two from that, the long-term health effects can be significant.

If you’re finding yourself hungover, or even drinking more frequently, take a good look at your relationship with alcohol and decide if something needs to be done about it.