The Real Winnie The Pooh Was A Female Black Bear

National Winnie the Pooh Day is observed annually on January 18th. Author A.A. Milne brought the adorable, honey-loving bear to life in his stories which also featured his son, Christopher Robin. National Winnie the Pooh Day commemorates Milne’s January 18, 1882, birthday.

Milne’s lovable Pooh Bear, as he was fondly called, is a fictional bear inspired by a black bear named Winnie who lived at the London Zoo during World War I. The author’s son, Christopher Robin, would visit the bear often and named his own teddy bear after her and a swan named Pooh.

This friendship inspired a collection of books starting with Winnie-the-Pooh in 1926. The books were illustrated by E.H. Shepard.

In the 1960s, Disney bought the rights to the Winnie-the-Pooh characters dropping the hyphen from Pooh’s name. The illustrations were a bit different, too.

Milne’s stories have been translated into over 50 languages and are considered classic children’s stories today.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Mental Floss