The Rain Comes To Florida Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features clouds, breezy conditions, and plenty of showers as South Florida is caught up in a frontal boundary.  Heavy rain is possible at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Minor flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast on Sunday and Monday.  Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lots of showers, including periods of heavy rain in spots.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will continue our stretch of mostly cloudy days.  Look for periods of showers as well.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few leftover showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

We expect the tropical Atlantic to remain quiet for at least the next five days.

