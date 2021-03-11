The Pfizer Vaccine For Coronavirus

The vaccine works by introducing a molecule to cells, known as messenger RNA (mRNA). This molecule teaches cells to make a protein from the virus that causes COVID-19, which is SARS-CoV-2.

The body detects this protein and triggers an immune response. This creates antibodies, as well as longer lasting immunity that can fight off future SARS-CoV-2 infections.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) state that the Pfizer vaccine contains:

It does not contain allergens, such as eggs, latex, or preservatives.

People should also speak with a doctor before getting the Pfizer vaccine if they have:

People who have experienced allergic reactions to other vaccines should speak with a healthcare professional before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC define an immediate allergic reaction as a reaction that takes place within 4 hours of exposure, causing symptoms such as:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise that people do not get the Pfizer vaccine if they have had a severe or immediate allergic reaction to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, e.g., to polyethylene glycol (PEG) or polysorbate.

Most adults will be eligible for this vaccine. However, some may need to avoid it for safety reasons.

The FDA has authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in people aged 16 years of age and older .

How effective is the Pfizer vaccine?

When considering the impact of the Pfizer vaccine, it is important to distinguish between its efficacy and its effectiveness.

“Efficacy” refers to the vaccine’s performance under ideal and controlled circumstances, such as in clinical trials. “Effectiveness” refers to its performance in real-world situations.

Efficacy

There is strong evidence from clinical trials that the Pfizer vaccine has a high level of efficacy.

A trial involving 43,548 participants, funded by BioNTech and Pfizer, reported that 2 doses of their vaccine confer 95% protection against COVID-19 in people aged 16 years and older.

Effectiveness

This result was consistent across age groups, sexes, races, ethnicities, and body weights, as well as those with underlying medical conditions and people who have already had a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

A large study on the Pfizer vaccine involving about 1.2 million people in Israel supports the findings of clinical trials. It indicates that two doses of the vaccine reduce symptomatic cases of COVID-19 by 94% across all age groups after 7 days of receiving the second dose. The vaccine also reduces severe illness by 92%.

What about new variants?

In some parts of the world, new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have emerged. While concerning, this is normal because viruses evolve over time.

It is likely that the Pfizer vaccine will still be effective against current variants. A preview of a paper that looks at one particular mutation, present in variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, suggests that the Pfizer vaccine still works against them.

Safety Research to date indicates that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for those who are eligible for it. Its manufacturers developed the vaccine according to international safety standards, and the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have authorized it.