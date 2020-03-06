The Oreo Wafers Could Be Black Or Brown. You Decide.

Be ready to observe by having your glass of milk handy as it is National Oreo Cookie Day. This day is recognized across the nation each year on March 6th.

The Oreo sandwich cookie is made up of two chocolate disks containing a sweet cream filling and is loved by millions. Since its introduction, the Oreo cookie has become the best-selling cookie in the United States.

The National Biscuit Company (today known as Nabisco) first developed and produced the “Oreo Biscuit” in 1912 at its Chelsea factory in New York City. Today, the block on which the factory was located is known as “Oreo Way.”

The name “Oreo” was first trademarked on March 14, 1912.

The first Oreo cookies in the United States sold for 25 cents a pound in clear glass topped novelty cans.

In 1912, the Oreo Biscuit was renamed to “Oreo Sandwich.”

In 1948, the Oreo Sandwich was renamed to “Oreo Creme Sandwich.”

William A. Turnier developed the modern-day Oreo design in 1952 to include the Nabisco logo.

Nabisco’s principal food scientist, Sam Procello, developed the modern Oreo cookie filling.

The origin of the name Oreo is unknown, but there are many theories. ‘Or’ means golden in French or the Greek word ‘Oreo’, meaning beautiful, nice or well done.

The cookies are vegan and kosher.

There’s no official statement on the matter, but it would appear that the plural of Oreo is Oreo. The Oreo and Mondelez websites, as well as all of Oreo’s social media profiles use “Oreo cookies” when they need to reference more than one cookie. They also maintain the all caps style when referring to Oreo, similar to what’s on the packaging.

Every Oreo cookie, aside from Double Stuf, Mini Oreos, Mega Stuf, and Oreo Thins, is exactly 71% cookie and 29% cream.

There’s a song about Oreo. In 1992, Weird Al Yankovic released his album “Off the Deep End,” which included a song dedicated to Oreo. A parody of the song “The Right Stuff” by New Kids on the Block, “The White Stuff” was a tribute to the cookie and it’s creamy center. In it, he croons that “Twinkies and Ding Dongs” just won’t do, because Oreo cookies are all he really needs.

The first flavor they added to the brand was a lemon-filled Oreo, but it was soon discontinued, according to Biscuit People. It wasn’t until the 2000s when the company began releasing numerous limited edition and holiday-themed flavors every year.

The wafers could be black or brown. You decide. The chocolate wafers on an Oreo cookie are either dark brown or black depending on who you ask. The official answer is that there is no answer.

The first Oreo was sold to a grocer in Hoboken, NJ.

More than 40 billion cookies are produced per year. The 40 billion Oreos produced each year would circle the Earth five times if stacked one on top of another.

If all of the Oreos ever manufactured in the world were stacked on top of each other, they would reach the moon and back more than five times.

Oreo says that 50% of snackers twist and pull their cookies apart before eating, sometimes without dunking.

Supposedly, women are more likely to twist open their Oreos while men often devour them whole, according to research done by the company ahead of its 100th birthday. (2012).

The way that you eat an Oreo might say something about your personality. In 2004, Kraft Foods surveyed 2000 Oreo eaters and found that dunkers tend to be energetic, adventurous, and social; twisters are sensitive, emotional, artistic, and trendy; and biters are easy-going, self-confident, and optimistic. They also found that more women dunk, while more men bite. And Republicans tend to dunk, while Democrats are twisters.

They can be as addictive as cocaine. A study done at Connecticut College in 2013 found that Oreos activated neurons in the brains of black lab rats to the same degree as hard drugs.

It is estimated that a massive 450 billion Oreos have been sold since the product launched in 1912.

Oreos weren’t the first cookie-and-crème brand to hit the shelves. Hydrox began selling four years before Oreo, in 1908, but were quickly overtaken by Nabisco in the market. Keebler’s ‘Droxies’ (as they were renamed) were acquired by Kellogg’s in 2001 and quietly dropped sometime between then and 2003.

It takes 59 minutes to make an Oreo.

Each Oreo contains 90 ridges.

DOUBLE-STUF MIGHT BE A MISNOMER. They’re actually only 1.86 times bigger than regular Oreos. You can thank a high school math class in upstate New York for the detective work—though following the revelation, a spokesperson for the cookie insisted they do in fact contain “double the stuff.”

THERE’S A TOOL FOR EASY DIPPING. Those who love to enjoy Oreos dunked in milk should invest in The Dipr. The hook-like (or reaper-like) utensil is perfectly designed to snugly cup an Oreo cookie, allowing for easy dunking—and ensuring that none of the cookie gets lost in the liquid.

Sources

National Day Calendar

Foodimentary

Insider

Love Food

Spoon University

Mental Floss