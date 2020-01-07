The Most Scenic Places To Ride Your Motorcycle in Florida

Surprisingly, there’s a vast amount of benefits when cruising on a motorcycle. Riding in a motorcycle can give the individual a stronger core, stronger thighs, and improved neck strength. Additionally, motorcycling is the perfect activity to improve mental health and to get an individual’s mind off from everyday stress. Overall, being great for the mind and body. Imagine driving a motorcycle feeling the Florida sun and that cool breeze while cruising through the best motorcycle routes.

What Makes Florida Routes Unique

The motorcycle routes in Florida are unique compared to any other route in the United States. Florida is known as the “sunshine state” and for good reason. It’s the sunniest state in the United States. Bikers from all over would visit this state during the winter season since Florida is sunny all year round.

Florida winters are warmer than most places. Furthermore, the air is crisp and clear, making this the perfect season to take a drive down to experience the warmth of Florida. As a result, making it the perfect activity for snowbirds coming from the North.

Florida is well known for its scenic routes. From palm trees to sandy beaches, it’s a gorgeous drive. There are also a ton of historic routes bikers could take. Florida is well known for its amount of history since it’s considered one of the first settlements in the United States.

Ready to take that motorcycle out on the best scenic routes in Florida? Let the adventure begin!

Florida Keys

The Florida Keys is highly known and well popular among local bikers and those visiting from another state. This beautiful route coasts alongside crystal blue waters and various sea life. Casey Key Road, in particular, is one of the most popular routes to take. It’s a long strip of beach and ocean water can be seen from both sides. Riding a motorcycle near sandy coastlines can release endorphins and boost anyone’s mood. As a result, making this the best mood enhancer. The Florida Keys can be a long drive, it’s wise to come prepared by filling up the gas tank whenever possible. From its blue skies and blue waters, this motorcycle route is perfect for those who love a lengthy beachy adventure.

Tampa & Orlando

Tampa is another excellent route for bikers. Specifically the routes from Orlando and a loop around Tampa. Tampa is known for its forest enriched hiking trails and Orlando is known for its exciting cities and lights. This incredible drive is perfect for a road-trip from central Florida to the west coast area. There are so many sites to see and so many activities and events to attend. Downtown Orlando is a fun ride since it’s in the city. It’s best to take this ride at night since there are more things to do in addition to the city being beautifully lit-up.

Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach is known to host the largest biking events in Florida. From biking festivals to various biker events, Daytona Beach is the hot spot to be during Biketoberfest. Other than the events, Daytona Beach is a nice location to take out that motorcycle and go for a beachy ride.

Beach Street is a favored bike route since it’s a long strip of road full of hotels and various shops. Why is this road called Beach Street? Beach Street rides parallel alongside the beach, giving this motorcycle route a breezy and beachy vibe. There are plenty of restaurants and bars keeping Daytona Beach’s nightlife alive. Another great route to take is driving from Daytona Beach’s Beach Street and make their way to the historic city of New Smyrna Beach.

New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach is one of Florida’s best-kept secrets. Only being minutes away from Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach is a quiet island off the east coast of Florida. Bikers enjoy their ride through Atlantic Ave, which drives straight through this incredible island. Bethune Beach sits on the very end of this route. Once they reach the end bikers can cruise through the historic state park, Turtle Mound.

This park is popular among locals and visitors alike. From unique sandy beaches and beautiful fishing locations, Turtle Mound sets the record for one of the best state parks in the south. Imagine making a stop in Turtle Mound and embracing these beautiful beachy sites. On the ride back down, the driver can experience Flagler Ave, which is New Smyrna Beach’s most popular strip. This road has plenty of shops and restaurants to keep things interesting. Towards the end of the route, the driver could find themselves facing the ocean. Making this ride relaxing as well as rewarding.

St. Augustine

St. Augustine is well known for its historic downtown, fancy bars, and exquisite restaurants. It’s also known for its incredible historic sights and busy waterfronts. It’s the perfect location to come visit and take a cruise through all the historic streets and then take a break at one of the local bars and restaurants. Most of the buildings in St. Augustine are original and the history is rich. Another excellent route is going from St. Augustine to 95 North to Jacksonville.

Jacksonville is more about buildings and city atmosphere compared to the routes that are more environmentally scenic. The route from St. Augustine through Jacksonville can give the driver a variety of sites and activities to do. This is the perfect route to bring loved ones along to join on this adventure.

What Bike To Ride On Your Adventure

When considering what motorcycle to ride, purchasing a used bike isn’t a bad idea. Newer motorbikes can cost an individual and arm and a leg. Most people cannot afford a newer bike. When purchasing a used motorcycles Tampa, an individual can experience the beauty of Florida’s open roads and scenic beachy routes.