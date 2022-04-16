The Most Mouthwatering Ballpark Foods In The US

WRITTEN BY: BEN WALKER

Probably not nearly as fun. Whether you’re planning your dream baseball trip to a famous park, staying local, or watching from your couch — use these best ballpark foods as inspiration for what to eat while watching the game. And don’t forget to keep your finances in mind. Your tax return could help pay for a dream trip to an iconic ballpark, and using the right credit cards could help lower your overall expenses. 1. Atlanta Braves – Truist Park – Chicken and waffle boat Chicken and waffles are a Southern specialty, so it’s no surprise to find this dish in Atlanta, Georgia. Blending savory fried chicken and sweet, syrupy waffles doesn’t seem like it would make sense at first, but the combination works — and it works well. So well in fact that Truist Park concessions like serving it up in the form of a boat. You get a nice “boat” of powdered waffle that contains boneless fried chicken pieces tossed in a hot mango habanero sauce. It also gets topped with chopped pecans and honey, because why not? Enjoy it with a side of curly fries and be prepared for endless cravings for the rest of your life. 2. Boston Red Sox – Fenway Park – Fenway frank You might think the Fenway frank is just a normal hot dog, but its place in Boston folklore has raised it to legendary status and beyond. It’s believed to have been sold at Fenway since the park opened in 1912, and it’s currently available at grocery stores under the Kayem Foods brand. This classic dog is boiled and gently grilled to give you both flavor and texture. It’s then served in a split-top hot dog roll and the condiments are up to you. There’s no wrong way to dress your frank, so go to town with the relish and mustard if that’s how you like it. 3. Chicago White Sox – Guaranteed Rate Field – Smothered fries You’re sure to find a Chicago dog at Guaranteed Rate Field, and you should, but don’t miss out on the smothered fries either. French fries alone are often sufficient enough to pass themselves off as a meal. But once you start topping them with other delicious ingredients, there’s no need to grab dinner after the game. Choose from Buffalo chicken fries, chili cheese fries, parmesan fries, Greek fries, Irish fries, and even a sweet potato fries dish covered in Nutella, chocolate, nuts, and whipped cream. Besides finishing a plate of these, the hardest part might be choosing which one to get. 4. Cincinnati Reds – Great American Ballpark – Candy cloud waffle cone If there’s a time and a place to indulge your sweet tooth, it’s likely at a ballpark enjoying a ballgame. Especially if you happen to be at the Great American Ballpark, where one of their dessert offerings is straight out of a child’s wildest dreams. Meet the candy cloud waffle cone, a creation of waffle cone, cotton candy, soft-serve ice cream, and sprinkles all mixed together. The name is magical and it’s sure to be a refreshing treat on a sunny day.

5. Houston Astros – Minute Maid Park – BBQ funnel cake The Braves may have their chicken and waffles boat, but the Astros have a BBQ funnel cake. It follows a similar idea of blending sweet and savory, but here you get a deep-fried funnel cake topped with loads of Texas barbecued meats. These include pulled pork, chopped beef, and smoked sausage plus a citrus kale black-bean slaw and plenty of mustard barbecue sauce.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers – Dodger Stadium – Esquite Oh, Mexican street vendors, we thank you for your excellent additions to the culinary world, including esquite. You may already be familiar with elote, which is grilled corn on the cob, typically covered in creamy mayo, cheese sauce, and chili powder. Esquites are basically the same thing, but served in a cup (or mini Dodgers helmet!) instead of on the cob. Expect to get your grilled corn covered in mayo, cotija cheese, lime juice, and Tajin seasoning. 7. Milwaukee Brewers – American Family Field – Bratchos If you’re going to make classic concession foods your own, then you better go all the way, like in the case of the bratchos at American Family Field. It sounds like nachos, and it may even resemble nachos, but there’s actually a lot that’s different about this Wisconsin-inspired dish. Bratwurst, a Wisconsin staple, finds its way onto a heaping pile of kettle chips along with multiple other types of sausage, sauerkraut, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and loads of nacho cheese. For a team named after beermakers, this sounds like the ideal pub food to soak up some alcohol. 8. New York Yankees – Yankee Stadium – Lobel’s steak sandwich If you’re visiting The Big Apple and catching a Yankees game, don’t miss out on the Lobel’s stand in section 134. The steak sandwich is their hallmark, and it features prime USDA sliced beef smothered in homemade gravy and served on a fresh brioche bun. And although Lobel’s sells different cuts of meat online, Yankee Stadium is the only location that makes and sells its steak sandwich and other types of sandwiches.