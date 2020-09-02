Home Coronavirus The Most Interesting Thing Each State Is Quarantine-Googling

By
SouthFloridaReporter.com
-
It’s been a weird past five months.

From wonky new habits to DIY projects, and copious amounts of food and alcohol, America is coping. Although, some states seem to be coping better than others.

While folks in some states are foregoing meat and quitting smoking, in other places they’re day drinking and eating Little Debbie Cakes.

Keep reading to see a breakdown of our more interesting findings and a full list of all 50 states most bizarre google.

MOST FUN FINDINGS

  • “How Often Should You Wash Your Hair?”, Oh Louisiana, if you have to ask…
  • While New Jersey residents are trying to prep for virtual interviews, Floridians are just trying to catch some Zzzz’s at work
  • Check on Utah, they’re really worried about the Dr. Pepper shortage
  • In Tennessee they really like Cracker Barrel apparently. So much so, they were searching for “Cracker Barrel Alcohol” more than anyone else
  • People are trying to salvage their summer- with Arizonians looking for Staycation ideas and Iowans making the best of pool shortages with stock tank pools. Meanwhile, North Carolinians just want refunds for their cruises!
  • More people in Colorado may be quitting drinking, but judging by the Vodka pops, frose, and Mike’s Hard Lemonades, a lot of people are doing the opposite
  • Poor Ohio is trying to cover up their dark roots and how to dye their hair blonde at home
  • South Dakota is over quarantine and maybe the US, too? Or at least they’re trying to find out “How To Move To Canada” the most. Considering they also are the #1 searches of “mayo recipes,” maybe that’s what they’re fleeing
  • Building chicken coops, DIY patios, and hammocks- yards are in!
  • Now is the time for comfort food: Grilled cheese (Virginia), hot wings (Wyoming), chicken nuggets (Oklahoma), pizza (Alaska), and Chinese food (Rhode Island) is what the people want
  • Stop killing your plants, Pennsylvania!

HOW WE DETERMINED THIS

Using Google Trends, we determined the most interesting thing each state was googling more than any other state during quarantine. Google searches are a great way to learn more about people, because people Google pretty transparently, with no self-conscious thoughts (cough, Cracker Barrel Alcohol, cough, Tennessee).

We searched hundreds of terms ranging from outdoor activities to DIY, copious foods and drinks, self-improvement…and not self-improvement. Interesting is subjective, selected based on what we thought was the most fun. Your opinion may vary.

We used a broad time period ranging from April 2020 to August 2020 as our “quarantine period.”

You can see a table of our full findings, alphabetically listed below.

Each State’s Most Interesting Quarantine Google

State Interesting Search
Alabama BBQ
Alaska Pizza Delivery
Arizona Staycation
Arkansas Little Debbie Cakes
California Cool Zoom Backgrounds
Colorado How To Stop Drinking
Connecticut Dog Adoption
Delaware Hammock
Florida How to sleep at work
Georgia Chicfila
Hawaii Banana bread
Idaho Delete Facebook
Illinois Mcdonalds Value Menu
Indiana How to become a youtuber
Iowa Stock Tank Pools
Kansas CrossStitch
Kentucky Vaping Pen
Louisiana How Often Should You Wash Your Hair
Maine Build a chicken coop
Maryland Smoothie
Massachusetts Virtual Book Club
Michigan Making Cannabutter
Minnesota Boxed Wine
Mississippi Vodka Pops
Missouri Meth recipe
Montana Webcam
Nebraska Mikes Hard Lemonade
Nevada Going Vegan
New Hampshire DIY patio
New Jersey virtual interview
New Mexico Day Drinking
New York Quarantine 15
North Carolina How to get a cruise refund
North Dakota 365 days
Ohio How To Dye Your Hair Blonde At Home
Oklahoma Chicken Nuggets
Oregon Library Cards
Pennsylvania Why Are My Plants Dying
Rhode Island Chinese delivery
South Carolina Frose
South Dakota How to move to Canada
Tennessee Cracker Barrel Alcohol
Texas Having Trouble Sleeping
Utah Dr Pepper Shortage
Vermont Sourdough Starter
Virginia Grilled Cheese
Washington How to roll sushi
West Virginia Quit Smoking
Wisconsin Bloody Mary
Wyoming Hot Wings

 

Information and map provided by Zippia.com.  

