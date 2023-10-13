The Most Interesting Facts About 10 Florida Music Performers

Florida is the land of sunny beaches and parties until the morning. If you’ve ever been there, you know that the music never stops and people are having such a great time, even when it’s too hot outside.

Whether you’re attending concerts in Florida or you visit some festival, chances are you know at least one great musician from there.

From the legend Tom Petty to popular boy bands like N-Sync and Backstreet Boys, Florida surely has plenty of entertainment to offer.

So, we decided to mention ten great musicians, including solo artists and bands, as well as interesting facts related to them.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

No Florida music list is complete without mentioning the real legend among them all, who sadly passed away a few years ago.

Tom Petty was born in Gainesville, Florida, and formed the popular band Heartbreakers. They quickly gained fame and recognition with their catchy melodies and Petty’s distinctive vocals. Most of their albums were commercially successful, too. Some of their most popular songs include “American Girl,” “Refugee,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.”

Interesting Fact: Tom Petty knew he wouldn’t live for long. He indeed predicted he won’t have more tours after 2014.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd is another popular band from Florida, even though their most famous song is about Alabama. The band is known for their Southern rock sound, which is quite visible in songs like “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.”

The band was tragically involved in a plane crash in 1977, which killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant and a few other band members and collaborators. They continued with tours and recording but never completely healed from the tragedy.

Interesting Fact: Lynyrd Skynyrd was named after a high school gym teacher, Leonard Skinner, who disliked men with long hair.

The Doors

Even though the band is from Los Angeles, the lead singer, Jim Morrison, was born in Florida’s city of Melbourne (not the Australian, though). They were one of the most popular rock bands of all time until Morrison died.

The Doors released many songs, among them being “Riders on the Storm” and “Break on Through To the Other Side.”

Interesting Fact: Jim Morrison is part of the so-called 27 Club, together with Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Amy Winehouse. They all died at the age of 27.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande was born in Boca Raton, Florida, in 1993. In the early 2010s, she gained world popularity, and since then, is one of the most popular singers and designers in the world.

All of her studio albums have been commercially successful. Some of her most popular songs include “Problem,” “Side to Side,” “7 Rings,” and “Thank U, Next.”

Interesting Fact: Ariana Grande loves the movies “Bruce Almighty” and the “Harry Potter” series.

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo is another well-known Florida singer. He collaborated with performers like Lil Wayne and Sean Kingston before embracing a solo career in the mid-2010s.

He released his debut album in 2010 and has since released six more studio albums. Some of his most popular songs include “Whatcha Say,” “Talk Dirty,” “Wiggle,” and “Savage Love.”

Interesting Fact: His surname is actually Desrouleaux, which is pronounced Derulo.

Pitbull

Pitbull was born in Miami. He was so talented since childhood that he knew he would sing the catchiest songs ever released.

His musical expression combines rap, reggaeton, and pop. He often collaborates with other music professionals to release hits like “Give Me Everything,” “On The Floor,” and “Rain Over Me.”

Interesting Fact: He chose his stage name because pit bulls (dogs) are believed to work hard for what they deserve, i.e., people’s love and dedication.

Flo Rida

Flo Rida is a popular rapper who proudly shows his Florida origin. He is known for his upbeat hip-hop songs and his collaborations with other artists, such as T-Pain, Kesha, and Ne-Yo.

Also, Flo Rida has released six studio albums, all of which have been commercially successful. Some of his most popular songs include “Low,” “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” and “Good Feeling.”

Interesting Fact: Flo Rida appeared on the Eurovision scene in 2021, in the Netherlands,, with the singer Senhit to represent San Marino.

NSYNC (or N-Sync or ‘N Sync)

We can say that no one can tell how the band’s name is truly spelled, but it’s a fact they’re one of the most popular boy bands ever, with Justin Timberlake being a lead vocal.

The band is known for their catchy pop songs and their synchronized dance moves. Some of their most popular songs include “Bye Bye Bye,” “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

Interesting Fact: The band announced their comeback and released a new song in 2023 after becoming a viral TikTok trend. Who knows, maybe they’ll take part in some of the music festivals in Florida next year.

Backstreet Boys

It’s another boy band from the 90s on our list. They’re known for their pop ballads and charming music videos. Even though years have gone by, people still love Backstreet Boys, even today, attending their concerts and tours.

Some of their most popular songs include “I Want It That Way,” “As Long As You Love Me,” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Interesting Fact: Inspired by his brother Aaron, Nick also wanted a solo career and left the band but quickly came back.

Creed

We’ll finish this list with the rock band Creed, formed in Tallahassee, Florida. The band is known for its post-grunge sound and their lead singer, Scott Stapp’s powerful vocals.

Probably the songs “With Arms Wide Open” and “Higher” are their most popular ones.

Interesting Fact: The band’s first name was Naked Toddler, but they soon replaced it with Creed.