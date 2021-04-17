Florida Sporting Events, Concerts And More Could Be Tax Free This July Fourth

By Renzo Downey

The House is introducing a “Freedom Week” tax holiday to void sales taxes on outdoor gear and activities during the week of July Fourth.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Ways and Means Committee Chair Bobby Payne say it’s to encourage people to go outdoors as the state emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coming out of what could be seen as our most difficult year in recent memory, I can’t think of a better way to encourage the celebration of our freedom and how far we have come — both as a nation and state,” Sprowls said in a statement. “This Fourth of July tax holiday is all about encouraging people to safely enjoy Florida’s greatest asset, the great outdoors.”

The holiday would run July 1 through July 7 and would cover sporting and live music events, state park admission, gym dues and movie theater tickets for events held between those dates. It would also waive taxes on products like tents, sleeping bags or even sunscreen purchased that week.

“The Freedom Week bill encourages every Floridian to celebrate our freedom this Independence Day by enjoying the outdoors with family and friends — tax-free,” said Payne, a Palatka Republican.