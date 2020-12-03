The Most Efficient Ways of Using Your Gadgets

Gadgets play a major role in our everyday lives. They help us do everyday things a little easier. They also are a source of entertainment and something we can utilize during our free time. Gadgets are something we invest in and it doesn’t come cheap.

Taking care of your phone battery

One way to get the most use out of your phone is to prolong its life span. Different models and brands have different requirements on how to take care of the phone. But the most common problem is the depreciating health level of phone batteries.

Mobile phones can almost be considered as a necessity for an individual. It’s something we use every hour of every day. It’s where we keep our to-do-list and where we keep track of our schedule. It’s used to communicate with basically anyone we know. It is sometimes used for school work or office work. It’s really handy and is something we can use for almost any scenario. I even use my phone as a stopwatch when I’m at the gym or even use it to keep my grocery list for my grocery run. Basically, it is important that our mobile phones always have a charge so that it is used to its maximum potential.

A way to make sure that you don’t run out of battery especially when you’re out and about is to switch your phone on airplane mode or flight mode when not in use. This will disable all messaging, call, and internet functions but it will lessen battery consumption and make your phone battery last longer.

If you’re driving to work you can put your phone in airplane mode. It can also help you focus on the road and avoid texting while driving. Anyway, if ever you use your phone for music when you drive, you can still access your music even when airplane mode is on.

If you are expecting to receive calls, then just turning off your mobile data or 4G is what you can do. It will help greatly in preserving your phone battery. Internet connectivity is one of the main reasons why your phone may easily get drained.

Avoid using standby mode or rest mode

If any gadgets are not in use it is better to turn them off. The best examples are game consoles and TVs. Leaving game consoles or televisions on rest mode or standby mode will greatly add to your electric bills. Gadgets should serve you and should not cost you more money. Instead of reaching for the standby button just turn it off entirely. It will literally just take 1 second to do.

Use for productivity

The best way to utilize your gadgets efficiently is by using it to make things easier for you. There are hundreds of apps on a phone that can help you do your work or get something done. Like for office work, mobile scanners or note-taking apps could be useful.

For health, there are diet planning apps or work out apps. For services that you might need, there are apps you can download so you can hire a cleaning service. Research about things that you can do with your gadgets so you can use it fully. Explore the features of your smartwatch so you can incorporate some of its amazing features when you’re doing tasks throughout the day. Some people just use their smartwatches to tell the time but there are multiple things that you can do with it like taking down notes using voice command.

All in all, you can incorporate gadgets in your life to boost productivity but you first have to have a routine that makes you productive on your own because at the end of the day apps or gadgets are just there to support you.

Check out https://www.asianefficiency.com/habits/eat-that-frog-most-important-tasks/ for more info on productivity.