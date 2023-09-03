Rent prices continued to climb in July, growing 0.31 percent year over year. The increase is less than June’s 0.50 percent bump — and less than the 0.40 percent average yearly growth rate since February 2023 when prices began to climb after steady declines following last summer’s peak.

From June to July, rents rose by less than 0.50 percent. Specifically, the 0.41 percent increase was just the second monthly increase below 1 percent in the last five months. Including April’s -0.24 percent decrease, the only other sub-1-percent increase, monthly changes have averaged just over 1 percent since February’s low.

The national median rent price is now $2,038, only $15 less than levels from August 2022 when prices peaked at $2,053. Since February 2023, when rents bottomed out at $1,936, prices are up nearly 5 percent. Should rents continue to rise at the average rate since February, the national price would surpass last August’s record next month by nearly $5, setting another historical high.

Broad trends across the industry including an influx of new inventory and demand below seasonal norms have worked to slow rent growth to below-normal rates. Prices even dipped negative year over year in May. But rents continue to be elevated in the longer term.

Over two years, the cost of renting has increased by 14 percent, representing an annualized growth of nearly 7 percent and adding almost $250 to monthly rent bills. Over the course of the pandemic, rents have risen 25 percent, or more than $400, since 2019.

Let’s look at where rent prices stand today.

National rent price trends

National rents rose again in July. The 0.31 percent yearly increase in July was slightly lower than June’s 0.50 percent increase and comes after a slight decrease in May, the first yearly price drop since March 2020. Monthly growth slowed significantly compared to June. Rents rose 0.41 percent from June to July, compared to a nearly 2 percent increase from May to June.

Year-over-year, rents increased by double digits from October 2021 through August 2022, peaking at $2,053 and averaging yearly changes of 14.65 percent over that time. Price-level declines began in September 2022 and continued through February 2023, dropping 5.65 percent from August and reaching a low of $1,937.

Since February, rents have risen by more than 5 percent, adding more than $100 to monthly rent bills. By comparison, rents from February to June 2022 rose by 6.67 percent. In 2021 and 2020, prices rose by more than 9 percent. 2019 saw rents decline during this period, dropping by nearly 0.50 percent.