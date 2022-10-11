The Importance of the OB-GYN in the Life of a Baby

Most people think of obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYN) as women’s doctors. Namely, the popular perception is that once the baby is delivered, the baby’s care is immediately turned over to the pediatrician, and the mother returns to her regular gynecology checkup schedule.

This popular perception has caused a lot of health issues. In the US, around half of pregnancy-related deaths occur after the baby’s delivery; in some cases, weeks to months after the birth. In addition to death, many morbidities can occur after birth that can easily be treated if detected early.

Therefore, today we will explore the role of the OB-GYN in the life of both the mother and the baby, emphasizing the roles and responsibilities of these crucial specialists.

A Healthy Baby Requires a Healthy Mom

After birth, the mother immediately becomes the 24/7 caretaker of the baby. Breastfeeding, changing, soothing, and bonding occur continuously. A healthy baby requires a healthy mother. A healthy mother can only produce vital colostrum and nutritious breast milk. A healthy baby needs a mother who is physically, emotionally, and mentally capable of providing around-the-clock care. In other words, the baby needs the OB-GYN to keep their mom healthy, happy, and safe from all dangers.

The OB-GYN Focuses Also on the Baby

Before 2018, in the US, doctors generally ignored the mother’s health, focusing on ensuring the baby got regular check-ups and just assuming the mother would rapidly and completely recover. The previous guidelines suggested that the mother have a single visit to an OB-GYN 6 weeks after the birth. Since around 40% of postnatal maternal deaths occur before six weeks, the timing of this single checkup is clearly inadequate. The pediatrician’s job is to check the baby, not the mother. Full-time OB-GYN jobs should include comprehensive postnatal care to ensure the mother is recovering properly.

No Mom, No Baby

In 2018, horrified by the statistics about maternal morbidity and mortality in the US, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) issued urgent new guidelines to ensure that women receive proper postnatal care.

The new guidelines state that the woman’s OB-GYN should provide continuing care for the entire first year after birth, telling people to consider it the “fourth trimester.” The OB-GYN helps the woman recover from birth, transition to healthy breastfeeding, navigate through the massive hormonal changes and help her adjust to her new role and changed body.

The most critical points for an OB-GYN to make sure the mother and baby are doing well are:

First week

The first week after birth is when most postnatal maternal deaths occur. During this week, the mother is usually bleeding, sometimes copiously, and is experiencing massive blood pressure and hormonal changes. This is also when deadly infections related to the birth set in, clots can suddenly form, and complications related to pieces of retained placental tissue tend to arise. This is a very critical time in a woman’s life. If a woman is discharged to home during this period, the OB-GYN should arrange for her to receive at least one home visit from a trained medical professional during this critical week.

Weeks two to four

Most women should recover from the “baby blues” during this critical period; if they don’t, this is a warning sign of postpartum depression. Stitches may need to be removed, and incisions must be checked to ensure they heal properly. In addition, birth control often needs to be provided at this time.

Six weeks

Six weeks is the traditional time to ensure that all is going well after birth. After that, a very thorough examination of the mother’s physical, emotional, and mental state should be conducted.

Three months, six months, and one year

The OB-GYN should consider having the mother come in for routine wellness checkups to ensure everything goes smoothly through the first birthday when the OB-GYN can safely hand over all baby care to the pediatrician.

The OB-GYN: Essential for the Lives of Women and Babies

OB-GYNs are not just women’s doctors. They are vitally important to ensure babies grow up healthy and strong under the watchful care of a healthy and strong mother.