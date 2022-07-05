The History Of Jewish Faith In South Florida And How You Can Get Involved

If you have recently moved to South Florida and are looking to integrate into a Jewish community, then you have certainly come to the right place. While there are an estimated 7.5 million Jewish adults and children living in the United States, over 60% of that population is concentrated into just six states, with one of the largest communities living in South Florida.

It all started over two hundred years ago, in 1763, when the first known Jews moved to the city of Pensacola. At this time, the Jewish population only survived in a dozen or so individuals, but over the next fifty years, the religion would begin to grow.

Why Did The Jewish Population Rise In South Florida?

By the time Florida became a state in 1845, around one hundred Jews were part of their population of 66,500. Among these Jews was Moses Levy, who built a Jewish colony in Micanopy, which is now the home of the University of Florida.

With pioneers such as Levy, as well as his son David Levy Yulee, who was the first U.S senator, the Jewish population started to flourish. In 1940, it had grown to approximately 25,000.

With the amount of communities thriving in Florida and Miami, South Florida also became a popular migration area for Jews from the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as elderly American Jews who were looking to retire.

There are now 514,000 Jews living in South Florida, with the Latin and Caribbean immigration creating an international community which is not only growing, but thriving. This makes it a great place to settle down in if you are looking to integrate into a community.

So How Do I Become Integrated Into South Florida’s Jewish Community?

There are plenty of ways to become integrated into any Jewish community. Firstly, it is important to make sure your household is a space that will accommodate people of the community for Jewish holidays such as Shabbat.

Despite the growing population in South Florida (and the growing demand and availability of Jewish holiday products), the best place to acquire holiday-based items is still from artisans based in Israel. Sites like nadavart.com have a variety of dining sets and home decor options that can transform your home into a space that welcomes anyone who walks through the door.

Outside the door in question, however, South Florida has a number of synagogues for you and the Jewish community to gather and honor their religion. The Temple Emanu-el, for instance, is a synagogue of white and red stone, which is the largest and most popular on Miami Beach. Likewise, the Beth Shalom synagogue welcomes a number of Jews every week, with culture and entertainment programs creating a fun and friendly atmosphere for anyone in the community to enjoy.

Apart from this, the Jewish Museum and Holocaust memorial are regular spots for those of the Jewish faith to gather and honor their ancestors. If you were to attend and explore these places, then you will be sure to get to know new, interesting people who share your values within the religion. From there, it is down to you to stay involved with the community, build upon South Florida’s Jewish history, and pave the way for the future.