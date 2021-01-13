The ‘Hello My Name Is’ Sticker Was First Introduced in 1959.

National Sticker Day on January 13th recognizes all the ways stickers brighten up a page or send a special message. The day celebrates all things stickers, from the custom printing of them to sharing stickers. Every sticker has a story.

Historians credit the European merchants in the 1880s as the first to stick labels to their products, in an effort to promote their goods and wares to passersby.

These savvy, pre-industrial entrepreneurs used a gum paste to get the labels to adhere and, well, stick: hence “stickers.”

By the 1900s a sticker-specific paste had been developed and was widely used, most notably on stamps, which dried and then would re-apply when moistened.

Sticker Day is January 13 in honor of R. Stanton Avery, who was born on that day in 1907. R. Stanton Avery, a rags-to-riches entrepreneur who created the first commercially feasible self-sticking, peel-off labels and founded what is now Avery Dennison Corp. to manufacture and market them worldwide.

It was R. Stanton Avery who invented it in 1935, launching a new company and a new industry. These innovative products were manufactured in a 100-square-foot rented loft space in Los Angeles.

World’s Largest Collection of Stickers Has 102,317 Pieces. Indian sticker collector and artist Nidhi Bansal. Bansal is the sole owner of the largest sticker collection in the world.

Fruit Stickers Are the Same All Around the World. the PLU codes on the stickers are the same all around the world. PLU is an acronym for ‘product look up’.

Fruit stickers are edible. Eating fruit stickers won’t hurt you. The sticker is not harmful but will just pass right through your body.

The First Bumper Stickers Promoted Tourist Attractions. Back in the 1940s, Forest Gill, a screen printer from Kansas, invented the world’s first bumper sticker. Tourist attractions were quick to realize the advertising potential in using cars as moving billboards. Soon bumper stickers became popular souvenirs for car owners all around America.

The ‘I Voted’ Sticker Was Invented by Realtors…or was it? At least that is what The Phoenix Association of Realtors claims. The realtors say they came up with the “I Voted Today” sticker in 1985. But other sources claim that an article in Miami Herald from 1982 told the story about small businesses in Fort Lauderdale that offered discounts to customers who were wearing ‘I Voted’ decals.

1928-1940s: Most frequently, a “bumper sticker” in this time was metal or cardboard wired to the car

1952: The first real use of the bumper sticker in a political campaign occurs in the 1952 Eisenhower -vs- Stevenson election.

1956: Ike campaign once again uses bumper stickers, and so does every presidential campaign since.

1991: Baker v. Glover in Alabama and Cunningham v. State in Georgia ruled that free speech applies to bumper stickers – although the debate continues.

In pre-car days, advertisers would print their ads on horsefly nets.

