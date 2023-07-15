Ready to get nostalgic and delight in the classic invention that is a wood-sided station wagon? Then it’s time to celebrate everything related to Woodie Wagon Day!

Woodie Wagons are the station wagon cars that were originally built in the United States beginning in the late 1920s and through to the late 1940s. The sides and doors of these cars were painstakingly paneled with actual wood. The back trunk door or hatch, as well as the insides, were also often made with this lush wood paneling.

Woodies started out as utility vehicles but eventually were turned into family wagons and some were even made into luxury cars.

The first Woodie to be mass produced was the 1929 Ford Model A, which was a beloved model for 25 years.

It’s been more than 50 years since the last legitimate Woodie was made, which was the Morris Minor Traveler in 1971.

Woodies faded out of use as steel was more practical and lighter weight as it became easier to mold. Plus, many owners didn’t like the fact that wood was high maintenance.

In 1949, Plymouth built the last woodie called the Streamliner Wagon.

Around 1,000 models were produced and the wagon was officially discontinued in 1950.

In 2010, George Barris created a woodie version of the Smart Fortwo, whereas GM also displayed a prototype woodie version of the Chevrolet at the Paris Motor Show in 2010.

1920s – Cars with wood paneling are mostly done by custom shops.

1929 – Ford makes the first mass-produced woodie.

1940 – Ford builds 8,700 wood-bodied station wagons.

1947 – Sales of woodies begin to reduce.

In 1962, a Ford woodie wagon cost $45.

In 2013, the 1952 Mercury custom woodie wagon was sold for $134,750.

A woodie would require 150 sizes and shapes of wood to assemble a woodie.

Woodie wagons weigh 200 to 300 pounds more than steel cars.

Woodie owners began the National Woodie Club.

Several Woodie Wagon models have become legendary within the automotive world. One notable example is the Ford Model T Woodie, which played a significant role in popularizing these vehicles. Other renowned models include the Chrysler Town & Country, Chevrolet Suburban, and the Mercury Eight. Each model brings its own unique blend of style, performance, and historical significance.

Woodie Wagons became closely associated with surfing culture in the 1940s and 1950s. Surfers appreciated the spaciousness and versatility of Woodie Wagons, as they provided ample room to transport surfboards and gear to the beach.

During the post-World War II era, Woodie Wagons were considered surrogate luxury vehicles. They provided families with a sense of style and elegance that was previously associated with more expensive cars.

Woodie Wagons have made numerous appearances in movies and television shows, further solidifying their iconic status. These vehicles have graced the silver screen in films like “The Parent Trap” and “American Graffiti,” becoming synonymous with nostalgic Americana.

Sources:

Days of the Year

National Today

Today Special Day