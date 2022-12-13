The Federal Reserve is about to hike interest rates one last time this year. Here’s how it may affect you (Video)

By Jessica Dickler

The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to raise interest rates for the seventh time this year to combat stubborn inflation. The U.S. central bank will likely approve a 0.5 percentage point hike, a more typical pace compared with the super-size 75 basis point moves at each of the last four meetings. This would push benchmark borrowing rates to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%. Although that’s not the rate consumers pay, the Fed’s moves still affect the rates consumers see every day.

Why a smaller rate hike may be ‘pretty good news’

By raising rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a loan, causing people to borrow and spend less, effectively pumping the brakes on the economy and slowing down the pace of price increases. “For most people this is pretty good news because prices are starting to stabilize,” said Laura Veldkamp, a professor of finance and economics at Columbia University Business School. “That’s going to bring a lot of reassurance to households.” However, “there are some households that will be hurt by this,” she added — particularly those with variable rate debt. For example, most credit cards come with a variable rate, which means there’s a direct connection to the Fed’s benchmark rate. But it doesn’t stop there. What the Fed’s rate hike means for you

Another increase in the prime rate will send financing costs even higher for many other forms of consumer debt. On the flip side, higher interest rates also mean savers will earn more money on their deposits. “Credit card rates are at a record high and still increasing,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. “Auto loan rates are at an 11-year high, home equity lines of credit are at a 15-year high, and online savings account and CD [certificate of deposit] yields haven’t been this high since 2008.” Here’s a breakdown of how increases in the benchmark interest rate have impacted everything from mortgages and credit cards to car loans, student debt and savings:

1. Mortgages

Although 15-year and 30-year mortgage rates are fixed and tied to Treasury yields and the economy, anyone shopping for a new home has lost considerable purchasing power, partly because of inflation and the Fed’s policy moves. “Though they are falling, mortgage rates are still at a more than 10-year high,” said Jacob Channel, senior economic analyst at LendingTree. The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage currently sits at 6.33%, down from mid-November, when it peaked at 7.08%. For would-be buyers, a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage on a $300,000 loan would cost about $1,283 a month at last year’s 3.11% rate. If you paid today’s 6.33% instead, that would cost an extra $580 a month or $6,960 more a year and another $208,800 over the lifetime of the loan, Channel calculated. Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, and home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, are pegged to the prime rate. As the federal funds rate rises, the prime rate does, as well, and these rates follow suit. Most ARMs adjust once a year, but a HELOC adjusts right away. Already, the average rate for a HELOC is up to 7.3% from 4.24% earlier in the year.

2. Credit cards