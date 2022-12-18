Dealing with acne as an adult is never fun. In fact, these blemishes can be more persistent and difficult to treat than the teen varieties. Additionally, there are several different varieties of acne that you could experience, and they each require different treatment methods to correct. Fortunately, taking the time to learn more about the different types of adult acne and how to treat them can get you on the path to success. Here’s what you need to know.

Blackheads

Have you ever looked in the mirror and seen several small, black dots staring back at you from your pores? Blackheads are the most common form of acne, as they are a visual representation of dirt and grime settling into your skin. Blackheads leave the surface of the pore open, exposing your pore’s contents to the air. As a result, the oils, dirt, and sweat oxidize and turn a darker color, making them more apparent on the surface. You can mitigate blackheads with more thorough washing and exfoliation to remove deeply set grime from your pores.

Whiteheads

Whiteheads are similar to blackheads except for the fact that the grime within your pores completely blocks the pore opening. This prevents air from getting into the skin and allows the debris inside to fester. Whiteheads are unsightly and difficult to treat because popping them can cause additional bacteria to penetrate the skin. Topical creams with mild acids, like salicylic acid, can help dissolve oils and reduce their appearance. Honey facials are also useful in skin care since this substance is antibacterial, preventing bacteria from spreading after removing acne.

Papules and Pustules

In severe cases, acne can inflame the skin and develop infections that make these blemishes painful. Papules are larger are examples of this as they break down the walls of the pores and create a hard abscess that hurts to touch. Pustules are similar except for the fact that they’re redder in appearance and contain pus. Benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid washes can help reduce these blemishes, but it also helps to consult a dermatologist for advice.

Cysts

Another different type of adult acne that you can treat is cysts. This form of acne penetrates the deepest into the skin and is the result of harmful bacteria from the environment. They can appear as larger red or white bumps with no head and are indicative of a severe infection below the skin surface. It’s the most likely to scar and, therefore, requires the aid of a professional to remove it. Once properly cared for, you can start taking steps to manage the appearance of your scarring.

Identifying the type of acne you have is the first step in getting the treatment you need. So don’t wait another day to talk to a trusted dermatologist. They’ll be able to get you on the right track to healthier and more beautiful skin.