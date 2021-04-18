Can I Put Honey On My Face? What Does It Do?

The following article explores what research has shown about using honey on the skin and face, including the possible benefits and risks. It will also provide information on how a person can use honey as a face mask.

A person may wish to use honey on their face to take advantage of these benefits, but they should be careful of potential risks if they are allergic to pollen.

These properties may make honey an attractive alternative therapy for people living with certain skin conditions, such as acne, psoriasis, or eczema.

A 2016 research paper showed that raw honey has several potential health and skincare benefits, including antimicrobial effects and wound-healing properties.

Benefits

Honey may help with certain skin conditions if a person applies it to their face.

For cuts and burns

In traditional medicine, people have used honey since 2,000 BC to treat wounds and burns on the skin. They would apply it topically to the skin.

Today, these practices are still in use all over the world. Notably, in New Zealand, people sometimes use manuka honey on wounds and burns to help prevent infection thanks to its cleansing properties.

For acne

In the United States, acne affects approximately 50 million people a year, and several million seek treatment for it each year. Honey could be a solution for people looking for alternative treatments.

In a 2016 study, researchers found that honey from all over the world provides antimicrobial activity. This property may make honey an effective source of treatment for skin conditions such as acne.

In another study from 2016, researchers found that the use of medical-grade kanuka honey in combination with 10% glycerine was more effective than using only antibacterial soap to treat acne.

It is unclear how much honey a person would need to apply to their skin for the treatment of acne. It is possible that applying a small amount of honey to affected areas may help with clearing up acne breakouts.

Learn more home remedies for acne here.

For eczema

Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a condition that causes itchy rashes and flushed skin. It often develops during childhood, but it can affect adults as well.

According to a small 2017 study, researchers found that manuka honey helped to reduce the size of eczema lesions on the skin.

But this study only had 14 participants, and calls for large clinical trials to prove that honey may help with eczema.

It is unclear whether regular honey would be effective if used to help ease symptoms of eczema.

Learn more natural remedies for eczema here.

For psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that causes an overgrowth of skin cells. This can result in itchy patches of skin that have built up. Psoriasis can appear anywhere on the body, but one in three people with psoriasis experience symptoms on the face.

In a 2014 study, researchers examined the effect of medical-grade kanuka honey on psoriasis. The small study showed that kanuka honey was just as effective as aqueous cream in managing psoriasis lesions. But the researchers called for larger studies in order to confirm the effectiveness of honey for the treatment of psoriasis for a larger population.

In a 2017 case study, researchers found similar results. Testing their theory on one participant, they showed that honey is an effective treatment for mild psoriasis lesions. Like the earlier study, they stated that additional, larger studies are needed to prove honey’s effectiveness in treating psoriasis.

Learn more natural remedies for psoriasis here.