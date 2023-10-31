National Magic Day each year on October 31st recognizes the thrill of seeing the performance art. It takes place during National Magic Week.

One of the most renowned magicians was Harry Houdini. Known for his *escapology (Escapology is the practice of escaping from restraints or other traps.), Houdini had developed a range of stage magic tricks and made full use of the variety of conjuring techniques, including fake equipment and collusion with individuals in the audience. His show business savvy was as exceptional as his showmanship.

2700 BC – Dedi performs the first recorded act of a conjuring effect with balls in ancient Egypt.

50 AD – 300 AD – between 50 AD and 300 AD, a group called the Acetabularii used stones and small vinegar cups to perform the well-known ball and cups routine for 250 years – Source

1584 – the first book about magic tricks, The Discoverie of Witchcraft (sic) was released by Reginald Scot.

19th Century – St. Don Bosco, an Italian priest declared a saint by the Catholics, used magic tricks in 19th-century Turin to determine children to come back to school, get help, and attend church. This type of magic is called gospel magic.

1926 – Harry Houdini died at 1:26 p.m. on October 31st, 1926.

1927 – Magic Day started with a “Houdini Day”, the first of which took place in the summer of 1927, less than one year after the famous magician’s death. His wife presented a trophy in honor of him on that day.

1941 – British Illusionist Jasper Maskelyne working for the British was later afforded his own unit of 14 men known as ‘The Magic Gang’ who were tasked with deceiving German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel and his men with Inflatable tanks, fake railway lines, and an optical illusion to hide the Suez Canal. – Source

1953 – The CIA hired a magician John Mulholland to train agents in sleight-of-hand techniques for use in their mickey-slipping LSD experiments. – Source

1956 – a magician was performing the “cut a person in half” trick using his wife for a televised performance. Immediately after she was divided, the host ended the show. People were horrified, thinking she had been killed, but time had just run out on the broadcast. – Source

1956 – David Copperfield – The most successful and wealthiest commercial magician is born in New Jersey.

1975 – Charles, Prince of Wales, becomes a member of the “Magic Circle”, an exclusive club for magicians with his “Cups and Balls” performance. This routine is considered by many to be a sign of an accomplished magician, as it uses many different techniques at once. – Source

2001 – Apollo Robbins, a pickpocket magician, struck up a conversation with Jimmy Carter and Secret Service agents. Within a few minutes, he emptied the agents’ pockets of everything except their guns. – Source

The Houdini Museum is located in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Some magic categories: Stage illusions –a kind of large-scale performance on a stage. Parlor magic – a performance before a medium-scale audience such as an auditorium. Micromagic – performed close-up using coins, cards, and other small items. It’s also known as close-up or table magic. This type of performance occurs in an intimate setting. Escapology – In this type of performance, the artist escapes from a dangerous situation such as being submerged underwater while handcuffed or dangling from a burning rope. Pickpocket magic – A distraction type of performance, the artist, makes watches, jewelry, wallets, and more disappear through misdirection. The audience witnesses the entire event. Mentalism – This type of performance stuns the audience with the artist’s powers of intuition, memory, memory, deduction, and other feats of the mind.

The term “magic” comes from Greek. The term’s etymology is ancient; “magic” derives from Mageia (μαγεία).

The first people to perform magic acts were Persian priests, called magosh in Persian and magoi in Greek.

The performer who created the specific magician appearance was Alexander Hermann, known as Hermann the Great, a French magician. After him, people would always expect to see magicians with a top hat, goatee, and a tailcoat.

There are online magic tricks designed to function on a computer screen, without any need for a magician. At one time, an online magic trick became viral on the Internet. It was called Esmeralda’s Crystal Ball and many people believed their computer had supernatural powers. It was all revealed when a special page was dedicated to debunking the trick.

The magician’s words “hocus pocus” are taken from the name of a sorcerer in Norse mythology, called Ochus Bochus.

On the other hand, “abracadabra” comes from an inscription that people used to wear inside their amulets during the Black Plague to protect them from the disease (according to English writer Daniel Defoe).

It’s illegal in Queensland (Australia) to own a pet rabbit unless you can prove that you’re a magician. – Source

Muhammad Ali isn’t just one of the greatest boxers of all time. He was also a magician, talented enough to earn David Copperfield’s praise in 2012. – Source

A vaudeville magician, Jack Norworth, wrote the words to the famous tunes “Take Me Out To the Ball Game” and “Shine On Harvest Moon”.

