The Best YouTube To MP3 Converters And Services

Name of the Converter Category of Service Our Ratings Supported on Desktop / Online Compatible Websites Platforms MP3 Studio YouTube Converter 5/5 Online YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Soundcloud, DailyMotion, Vimeo MacOS, Windows, Android 2Conv YouTube Converter 5/5 Online TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, DailyMotion, Soundcloud, Vimeo, Spotify, Linux, Windows, Android, MacOS Flvto YouTube Converter 5/5 Online Twitter, Facebook, DailyMotion, Soundcloud, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, Soundcloud, Windows, Linux, Android, MacOS llyoutube YouTube Converter 5/5 Online YouTube, TikTok, Instagram Android, Linus, Windows, MacOS YouTube to music YouTube to MP3 Converter 5/5 Online YouTube Linux, Android, MacOS, Windows 4KDownload 4K Video Downloader 4/5 Desktop YouTube, TikTok, Vimeo, Facebook, SoundCloud, Instagram, DailyMotion, Likee, Twitch, Tumblr, YouTube Gaming Ubuntu, Windows, MacOS Freemake Video & DVD converter 4/5 Desktop YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Twitch, Veoh, LiveLeak, Dailymotion Windows ClipGrab Downloading Manager 3/5 Desktop YouTube, Facebook, Dailymotion, Vimeo Windows, Linux, MacOS Youtube-dl Command-line program to download videos 4/5 Online YouTube, Facebook, BuzzFeed Flickr, Instagram, MTV, KinoPoisk, etc. Windows

YouTube is used by everyone nowadays for several reasons, entertainment purposes, listening to music, finding relevant information on particular topics, etc.

Most importantly, to browse through YouTube, you must have a strong internet connection.

Suppose a new song has been launched today which you liked a lot. You want to download it on your phone without spending a penny. But you don’t know if it is possible? Well, you can, and for that, use the below-listed converters. Here are some excellent YouTube converters that you can use to get your music video converted into the format you need.

Click on the converter and paste the link, following which select on download. The below tools will assist you to download and convert your favorite songs, following which you can listen.

1. MP3 Studio

It is known as the best of all and can work on any operating system, including Mac, Android, and Windows. The key aspects you should use are:

MP3 Studio converts videos to any format like .mp3, .avi, .mp4, etc. Also, get video from several other media hosting sites, like Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, etc.

This modern YouTube Downloader doesn’t contain any viruses. So it’s totally safe for any of your devices

Several monthly subscriptions are there, like Android ($4.99), Windows ($5.99), and Mac ($5.99).

You can download anything from YouTube easily, with a click of a mouse! And you can avoid paying each month by opting for a Lifetime license ($25) on MP3 Studio .

2. 2conv

It is a popular online converter used by numerous users worldwide because of its fast downloading speed and simple interface. The reasons to use the platform are:

2conv is a YouTube converter that does not require you to learn extra skills to know how to use.

No disturbance is caused as there are no pop-ups ads, and 2conv can be used from anywhere.

The best YouTube to MP3 is available for free and safe to use.

3. Flvto

When it comes to reliability and convenience, the perfect YouTube Converter is Flvto.

Use the tool to download videos from anywhere, like MetaCafe, Facebook, Instagram, Vimeo, TikTok, etc.

Paste the media file or video link to convert to MP3. Flvto supports several formats, like .mp4, .mp3, etc.

Here you can completely eliminate viruses, ads, infuriating scams, and many other things.

4 llyoutube

Another classic YouTube to MP3 service that permits you to download videos for free is llyoutube. Convert videos to MP3 while watching them.

In the address bar, type two “ll” after opening a video before the word YouTube. llyoutube will open automatically, and you must press the “Download” option.

Within a few seconds, the media file will be available on your desktop, and the audio quality will be the same as before.

5. YouTube to music

It is a versatile all-in-one YouTube converter, which allows millions of users to carry out thousands of conversions!

YouTube to music has fast service and supports two audio formats, .mp4 and .mp3.

With its user-friendly interface, you can access YouTube to music quickly using your OS.

There is no need to download the application because you can use this fast online service.

Also, you do not have to complete any sign-up process and waste your precious time. Through this tool, you can also eliminate the memberships.

6. 4KDownload

It is an appropriate YouTube to MP3 and video downloader, letting you get media files from several websites.

You can try out a lot of various applications available on this webpage and choose the best for yourself.

You can download and convert videos from several platforms.

It might seem like the interface is complicated when you open the page because there are too many interactive elements there

Users have to spend some time understanding what everything means. But then they will love the speed of downloading!

It is a great and all-in-one platform that can be easily stored in your system.

7. Freemake

Definitely, check out this powerful YouTube converter called Freemake. It is the “true next-level freeware”, and no registration is required for you to use the tool.

The app is easy to use. This YouTube downloader has been used by 180 million users across the world.

Also, it provides various aspects that can confuse the users from time to time. Initially, it can take some time to figure out how to use the app. But once you understand it, you can easily use the tool with no problems at all.

The platform allows you to work with DVD media. You download DVD Ripper, DVD burner, DVD copy, etc. These are some special features that you will not find in other YouTube converters.

8. ClipGrab

The YouTube to MP3 package is a multi-platform tool through which you can convert and download your favorite media files.

This tool has been praised by a lot of the users who used it. But many people came across malware while using it. It lets you download media from Dailymotion, Vimeo, Facebook, YouTube, etc.

It is easy to use and does not have such aspects as browser extensions, organizing playlists, etc.

This YouTube downloader has excellent graphics, making it unique from all other converters.

The app is available for free. So you can convert videos in various formats, like .mpeg4, .mp3, etc.

9. Youtube-dl

Lastly, it is the cross-platform open-source platform offered for free in Python. Check out its features!

If you know the address of the page where the media file is present, you can get your video and audio files converted.

The installation instructions for Windows, OS X, Linux, FreeBSD, and others are also on the download page. They will show you how to convert YouTube to MP3 without wasting time and effort.

If you want to use this particular application on Windows, ensure to have Microsoft Visual C ++ 2010 Redistributable Package x86.

For other operating systems, Python 2.7, 2.6, 3.2, or higher versions are required.

On GitHub, it is the most starred project (72000 points). The site is trustworthy and safe for use.

Download and then convert videos for your personal purpose

By now, you realize that several YouTube to MP3 converters are available for you! You can use them to download media files from the Internet. Consider the benefits and drawbacks of every converter before you start using them. While searching for the best converter, we definitely want you to follow this guide. It will help you pick up the best converter to get media from various popular platforms.

Of course, we know that you do not like to receive pop-ups and pay for any service. That’s why we tried to find the best of the best for you!