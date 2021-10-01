The Best Weather Resistant Materials To Use For Building In A Rainy Area

When it starts raining, most people will stay inside or step under a shelter until it is safe to go outside again. The majority of homes and buildings in the world are built with this mentality, as they are mostly made out of weather-resistant materials such as brick and mortar. However, depending on where you live, this may not be enough to keep all water damage at bay. There are some choices for those who build in an area that gets a lot of rain and wind.

Reinforced Concrete

For homes that are made to hold up against strong winds, most people will choose reinforced concrete for their structures. Reinforced concrete is different from regular concrete in that it has steel rods placed through it so that the building does not collapse under intense pressure. This type of foundation can withstand hurricanes and blizzards without damaging the home or building itself. For those who want a heavy-duty solution, this is the way to go.

You can also use concrete slabs. Concrete slabs are a good option for people wanting to build their business or home in a location that is constantly being bombarded with rainstorms and heavy winds. Concrete slabs have been known for being superior at withstanding any weather condition and are even known as one of the most affordable options available.

For those who want a building that can withstand hurricane-level winds and continuous torrential rain, concrete slabs are an excellent choice to consider. If you want something low-cost yet reliable, concrete slabs should be at the top of your list when coming up with exterior materials that will resist damage from storms and other bad weather conditions.

Stone

If you don’t mind spending a little extra money on your new house or business’ exterior, then the best weather-resistant material to use is stone. Stone is great for protecting against UV rays. It can resist most fires and will not buckle or crack under the pressure of water. If you want to make your new building something that people will be impressed by on their first approach, then stone is the way to go. A few good choices in stones are granite tile, slate stone, or flagstone.

Plywood

If you want something more affordable than stone but still need to be sturdy against torrential downpours and strong gusts, plywood is a good choice for you. Plywood is relatively inexpensive and comes with different reinforcements such as fiberglass or carbon fibers so that you are getting your money’s worth. You should make sure that the lumber used to build with plywood is “marine grade” so that it can be resistant to water damage.

Tile Roofing

A good weather-resistant material for an area where the rain falls heavy but doesn’t last long is tile roofing. Tile roofing is one of the most affordable options available, and it will only cost you a few extra dollars over regular asphalt shingles. The tiles themselves are ceramic-based, which means they are great at deflecting away UV rays while remaining strong enough to keep out blizzards and hurricanes. If you are looking for something reliable but cheap, then tile roofing is what you should consider using for your new building.

Fiberglass

Fiberglass is one of the most durable and dependable materials in the world. It can withstand almost any weather condition and still perform at optimal levels. If you need something strong enough to stand up against heavy winds and torrential downpours, then fiberglass should be your exterior material of choice. Although it may cost a little more than other options such as plywood, the investment will pay off in the long run.

Polymer Roofing

Polymer roofing is a relatively new option for the best weather-resistant materials used in building structures in rainy areas. The polymer roofing comes from the collection of asphalt shingles, but it is 2-3 times stronger and more durable than its counterparts. With a polymer roof, you can expect never to have to worry about water damage happening to your new building. Although the initial investment may be steep, it will pay itself off over time since you won’t ever need to replace or repair any part of your roof.

Cladding

Cladding/siding is one of those things that people tend to forget as an option when they are thinking about what kind of exterior materials should go on their house or business. The cladding has been known for many years as being weather resistant because not only does it protect against water damage and high winds, but also strong fires as well. If you live in an area commonly hit with hurricanes, blizzards, tornadoes, and forest/brush fires, then having cladding on your new building will be a wise choice.

Steel Roofing

Steel roofing is another new type of material that has recently been introduced into the construction industry as one of the best weather-resistant materials to use on your new building. The steel roof comes from a collection of metal sheets, panels, and tiles, all made from stainless or aluminized steel. Even though it may be a little more expensive than other options such as cladding, its extreme durability will allow it to outlast any other option available.

Ventilated Wall Systems

When it comes to making sure that your building is safe from wet weather conditions, ventilated wall systems should not be forgotten. Ventilated systems have been around for a while now. Their popularity has steadily increased over the last few years as people have realized how strong of a defense it can provide against heavy rains, winds, and snowstorms. The ventilation helps prevent water from being able to create rust on all of your metal frame members. If you want something that will protect every inch of your new building, then a ventilated wall system is an option worth considering.

All of these durable materials have been tried and tested to make sure they can handle any storm, or other bad weather conditions found out on the market today. Before deciding which exterior material you want for your new building, think about what bad weather conditions it may be subjected to and choose wisely depending on the results of your research.