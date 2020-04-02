The Best VPNs for Android

According to the stats, Google’s Android operating based system is the most used when it comes to smartphones. It has more than one billion active users per day. That’s why numerous VPNs supporting the OS have been developed. It’s important to note that most VPN providers come with dedicated Android apps that are compatible with Pie, Oreo, etc. On the other hand, some providers will allow you to set up the network through manual configuration. However, getting it right with your choice is extremely important. So, if you are looking for the best VPNs for your Android smartphone, keep reading. Below is the editor’s pick regarding the best Android VPNs.

ExpressVPN

With more than 300 servers in 160 locations, ExpressVPN offers you maximum privacy while online. This VPN can support more than five devices—making it ideal when it comes to serving more than one person. This VPN can support a maximum of 30,000 IPs—making it one of the best VPNs you can purchase on the market today. The VPN comes with an excellent mobile app. Thus, you can use it on the go. With excellent speed and added kill switch—ExpressVPN looks set to offer you maximum security.

ExpressVPN offers quality apps for an extensive range of devices, including Android, Mac, and Windows. The Android app provides quick access to high-speed servers across different countries and is compatible with Kindles, phones, Android TV boxes, as well as tablets. Moreover, the Android app is now available in about 12 languages.

VyprVPN

VyprVPN offers increased speeds as well as enhanced security. It has about 700 servers spread over 70 countries across the globe.

There’s a dedicated Android app that’s highly optimized and it provides multiple protocols including OpenVPN, Chameleon, L2TP/IPsec, and PPTP. Performance is impressive overall and download speeds are incredibly fast.

Other features offered by VyprVPN include a clear interface, protocol switching, URL filtering, auto-connect for untrusted networks, kill switch, as well as DNS options.

NordVPN

Over the past few years, NordVPN has become increasingly popular with over 5 million downloads. It has an impressive Google Play rating. Some of its notable strengths include Double VPN technology, which allows your internet connection to pass through two different VPN servers for an extra layer of security. Even more, it offers a “zero logs” policy, which makes it difficult for your online activity to be tracked.

IPVanish

IPVanish is another app you may want to consider. It comes with some unusual, but great options, such as split tunneling and obfuscation. Its download speeds are also remarkable and there’s no logging of your online activity. With IPVanish, you also get 256-bit AES encryption along with 24/7 customer support.

There are numerous VPNs that offer great Android support. The choice you make depends on your personal preferences.

The Bottom-Line

Don’t use any Android VPNs. Choose the best one. Go for NordVPN or ExpressVPN. Learn the difference between the two VPNs here Privacy Spark – NordVPN vs ExpressVPN. Look at the speed. What about reliability.