The Best States for Remote Job Seekers

Long before the pandemic, the prevalence of remote-work arrangements was rising. In fact, the percentage of Americans who worked remotely before the pandemic had climbed by nearly 30% over the past decade.

As it has with everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic upended routines for many companies. Not every occupation can be done from home, but one analysis found that about one in five people could work from home. For companies in sectors like tech, that figure is even higher. In fact, remote-work capabilities are so high in tech that companies like Google and Facebook have extended pandemic-related work-from-home policies to summer 2021, while some have made these policies permanent. Spotify and Twitter, for example, are permitting employees to work from home permanently if they like.

We wanted to understand which states are best for remote workers, both today and tomorrow, so we analyzed employment data, job growth, and broadband access to find out which states have high rates of these jobs today and where growth will be the strongest over the next several years.

Key Findings

Utah is the best state for remote workers; Mississippi is the worst.

Washington (4th overall) and Colorado (2nd overall) rank in the top 10 for all three categories considered in the study.

Employment levels in remote-friendly jobs is highest in Washington, D.C., Utah has the highest projected growth rate, and Washington is No. 1 for broadband access.

Best States for Remote Job Seekers

To create our analysis of which states have the most promising outlook for remote job growth, we scored each state relative to the overall national rate across three metrics — employment per 1,000 jobs in a selection of remote-friendly occupations (read more about those jobs in the methodology section), projected growth rates in these jobs through 2028 and the percentage of people in each state with broadband at home. The states were assigned point values in each category relative to how much better (or worse) they are than the nation as a whole, and those points were added together to create the total score.

According to our analysis, Utah is the best state for remote job growth, while Mississippi is the worst. Colorado, D.C., Washington, and Virginia round out the top five, while Louisiana, Alaska, Maine, and Wyoming complete the bottom five.