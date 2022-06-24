People from all over the world flock to Florida year upon year. It’s not hard to see why – Florida has a lot to offer people from all walks of life. So, if you’re thinking of taking the plunge, and moving somewhere new, Florida should definitely be somewhere that you consider. Why? Let us show you in this article! Read on for the best reasons to buy a home in Florida.

The Weather

They don’t call it The Sunshine State for nothing! In Florida, you’re pretty much guaranteed blue skies and heat that you can rely on all year round. So, if you’re a sun worshiper, this is ideal. Even in the winter, Florida has the mildest temperatures in the US, although you may need to take a jacket out with you at night in these months.

There’s So Much to Do

Put simply, your amusement options in Florida are endless. Of course, the state is famed for the theme parks, such as Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, but there is so much to do past just this. You can check out ghost tours in the oldest US city of St Augustine, marvel at the biodiversity in the Everglades National Park, or learn about NASA at The Kennedy Space Center. You’ll never be short of fun-filled activities on your doorstep – we haven’t even mentioned the beautiful beaches on the coast!

The Food

Floridians love their food and drink, and for good reason! Florida is well-known for its fresh orange juice, iconic key lime pie, a variety of seafood, and the Cuban Sandwich, to name a few. So, you’re likely to find the best versions of these in the state itself. The options are diverse and delicious. It’s time to indulge when in Florida!

The People

We’ve all heard of good, old-fashioned, Southern hospitality. Well, Florida is no exception to this. The people of Florida are friendly and welcoming, and always happy to help others. You’re likely to find yourself with neighbors you can make friends with, and you’ll easily be able to make connections in the state. Even if you don’t know anybody in Florida, it won’t take you long to build up your network.

To wrap it up, there’s a reason that so many people buy holiday homes in Florida and choose to retire in this state. It’s a place with plenty of opportunities, and activities, and is generally a nice place to live, with the sun shining down.

As well as all of the above, Florida is much more affordable than you might think. It’s one of the most tax-friendly states in the USA, as it doesn’t have a state income tax. So, what’s stopping you from finding your dream home in Florida?