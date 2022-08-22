The Best Places to Live in Florida

Florida is a popular state among people who are looking for a relatively low cost of living, nice weather year-round and proximity to the beach. While it’s always been a place that people relocate to, especially when they retire, the COVID pandemic led more people who could work remotely to the Sunshine State.

Florida isn’t without its downsides. For example, traffic can be bad in many parts of the state, with 108 traffic deaths in Pinellas County alone in 2019. The humidity can also be intense, and if you have an aversion to wildlife and insects, it may not be the state for you.

If you do weigh the pros and cons and think the upsides outweigh the downsides, the following are some of the best places to call home in Florida.

Tampa

Tampa is the main city in Florida’s Tampa Bay region, and over the past decade, it’s undergone significant development. Tampa has some of the biggest buildings and tallest skyscrapers on the Gulf Coast.

The cost of living has gone up in recent years, but it’s still lower than the national average. As with the rest of Florida, there’s no state income tax, although insurance costs can be higher primarily because of the need for flood insurance.

The job market is strong and is growing faster than the national average in Tampa, and outdoor activities take center stage here.

Some of the best beaches in the area include St. Pete Beach, Fort Desoto, and Treasure Island. St. Pete Beach is often ranked as one of the most beautiful in America, with one of the longest undeveloped stretches of public beach in the country.

Miami

If you want an urban lifestyle that’s cosmopolitan and diverse, Miami might be a good place to call home. The cost of living is high here especially compared to the rest of Florida, but it’s a major year-round destination. The population has soared recently, meaning you will probably have to plan on spending a significant chunk of your income on housing. It’s the seventh-largest city in the country, and there are more than stunning beaches to enjoy. For example, the arts and culinary scenes are world-class in Miami.

While Miami is more expensive than the rest of Florida, compared to other big cities, it’s much cheaper.

Naples

The Naples and Marco Island areas are between the edges of the Everglades and the Gulf of Mexico. Naples has a history as an enclave of the wealthy, but it’s much more than this. You’re only around two hours from Tampa and Miami if Naples is your home base.

Naples is often ranked as one of the best places to live in the country, and it boasts a strong quality of life. U.S. News also analyzed the 150 metros in the U.S. and ranked Naples as the safest place to live and number two on its list of the best places to retire.

Sarasota

Sarasota is a laid-back and relaxing place to call home in Florida, and there are still the beaches the state is known for, plus year-round sunshine. There is a small-town feel to Sarasota but big-city amenities.

For families, the schools are good, and since the weather is warm no matter the time of year, kids can be active and outside and involved in sports and other activities.

The popular beach Siesta Key is nearby, and there are a lot of rooftop bars and even an opera house in this Florida city.

Sarasota was once thought of as being primarily for retirees, but over the past ten years, that’s shifted, and the population is getting younger.

One of the unique up-and-coming Sarasota neighborhoods is the Rosemary District, with modern hotels and condos, as well as casual cafes and eclectic stores.

Melbourne

Melbourne is located on Florida’s Space Coast. There’s definitely a small-town sensibility that comes with life in Melbourne, and people tend to take advantage of the outdoor activities, like the beaches and the Viera Wetlands. There are some good public golf courses in the area and also private options like Suntree Country Club. For culture, you might head to the Eau Gallie Arts District or the historic downtown.

Melbourne is just about 90 minutes from Orlando and an hour from Port Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center. The median home sale price in Melbourne is lower than the national median too.

Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie is part of the Treasure Coast of Florida, between Miami and Orlando. Port St. Lucie is quiet and family-friendly, with peaceful neighborhoods that wind around waterways. The area is somewhat affordable when compared to South Florida.

The St. Lucie River is popular for fishing and boating, and among metro areas, Port St. Lucie is often named one of the safest and fastest growing in the country.

Lakeland

Lakeland is between Orlando and Tampa, and it often gets overlooked, but it can be a great place to call home in Florida. Lakeland’s name comes from the fact that it’s home to 38 lakes. The area has the great weather the state is known for, and you have easy access to any attractions you’re interested in. For example, you can get to the Gulf Coast beaches in just about an hour and a half.

There are golf courses and state parks, as well as restaurants and shopping. The Circle B Bar Reserve is a nearly 1300-acre reserve with trails and views of Lake Hancock.

If you’re looking for nightlife, Lakeland is probably not for you, though. The entertainment in the area is mostly family-oriented.

Jupiter

Jupiter is in Palm Beach County, and it’s a suburban area that also has a resort feel. The public schools are highly rated and there’s a lot of shopping in the area. Jupiter has a population of under 65,000, including retirees and also young families. The average daily temperature in January is in the 70s, making it a prime spot for snowbirds as well.