The Best NFL Rookies in 2022

The NFL brings almost every league executive together in one place a week after the agency opens. It gives young players and players from the deep bench a chance to showcase their skills. This league is most interesting because it's the first time we see the new players in action.

Rookies are new, young players with much potential who will add to the pool of the NFL’s best stat-makers. It’s simple to become enthusiastic about new players. Please don’t pick them based on the summer performance. Some players who looked good in Las Vegas couldn’t keep it up against the best players in the world.

Here are the best NFL Rookies to choose from for the best performance.

1. RB Breece Hall, Jets

Hall has the potential to get 250 touches in 2022. Ranking number one in dynasty rookie records, he has run for 3,931 yards. In 2021 Hall ran for 1,472 yards and scored a touchdown in 24 straight games making an FBS record. He emerged fourth nationwide with 147.2 all-purpose yards per game.

In OTAs and training camp, a good word is passed about him. He plays with Michael Carter.

2. WR Drake London | Atlanta Falcons

Drake is a young player whose size, athleticism, and strength make him perfect in the red zone. With Calvin Ridley out for the season and the absence of Russell Gage, he’s in a good spot as a well-rounded No. 1 to generate three levels of the game route. He averages 11 catches in every game. He had a good show at USC last year despite an ankle injury.

3. RB James Cook, Bills

Even though Cook is undersized, his speed and receiving skills should play a significant role in an offense that likes to pass. Cooks bears a fantastic speed in both his bursts and long games. He runs rapidly and can rattle off any number of chunk plays. Therefore, PPR managers should start looking for him early.

4. WR David Bell, Browns

David compares well in size and agility with Adam Thielen. He has a record 2,926 yards with 232 receptions despite not matching the elite prospects. The last time Deshaun Watson was in the game, he was a top-five NFL and fantasy player. Depending on how the NFL’s appeal of Watson’s suspension turns out, Bell could be a steal in the second round of 2022 rookie drafts for dynasty teams.

5. WR Jameson Williams, Lions

William’s speed in an open field is recommendable regardless of the shoulder injury that could keep him out of his first season. No other Lions can match him up with his skill set. It’ll be good if he makes a comeback. Managers of the fantasy teams will be happy to see the big plays.

Not all rookies can meet the elite prospects. With proper guidance and supervision, the young players will emerge to become league executives. They can grow their potential value in the coming years. PPR managers are always on the lookout for fresh talents.