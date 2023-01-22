Florida is known for its beautiful beaches and warm weather, but it’s also a state that is prone to hurricanes. As a homeowner in Florida, it’s important to choose roofing and siding materials that can withstand strong winds and heavy rain. This article will discuss the best hurricane-resistant roofing and siding options for Florida homeowners. Let’s dive right in!

Vinyl

When it comes to siding, one of the best options is vinyl. According to the Vinyl Siding Institute, vinyl siding is generally designed to withstand winds up to 110 mph. If the wind does rip it off, you can reinstall it much more easily than other types of siding. The vinyl siding can also help to enhance energy efficiency in your home. It acts as a barrier to keep the hot Florida sun out and cool air in, which can help to lower your energy bills.

In normal conditions, vinyl siding is virtually indestructible and highly resistant to weather, insects, and fading. Installation cost is also relatively affordable. This makes it an attractive option for homeowners who want to protect their homes from hurricanes and save money on installation. Additionally, it’s easy to maintain and comes in various colors, so you can choose one that complements the style of your home.

Metal Roofing

Metal roofs are among the best storm protection options. They boast incredible strength, withstanding strong winds of up to 140 mph. This range includes category-four hurricanes. Without a doubt, metal roofing is the most popular roof material for places vulnerable to hurricanes, including Florida.

Stone-coated Steel

Another great option for roofing is stone-coated steel. In addition to being 100% recyclable, this type of roofing weighs just 1.4 pounds per square foot, is fire-rated Class A, and is hail-resistant Class 4. This means it can withstand heavy rain common during hurricanes and protects your home against fire incidences. The steel is coated with stone granules that provide an attractive finish, adding a stylish look to your home.

Asphalt Shingles

Most roofers and homeowners are familiar with the typical asphalt shingle roof. These roofs are typically an affordable alternative and can resist winds of more than 100 mph. FEMA advises using nails rather than staples to place asphalt shingles on homes in storm and wind-prone locations. This ensures the asphalt shingles remain attached to the roof throughout hurricane seasons and subsequent storms.

Ceramic Roof tiles

Another common option for Florida homeowners is ceramic tile roofing. While they are not as resistant to hurricane wind loads as metal roofing, these roofs can survive winds of more than 100 mph. Ceramic tile roofing, in contrast to metal roofing, uses individual pieces that are typically fastened using wire, clips, and concrete.

The tiles at the borders of the gable or the highest pitch of the roof may have pre-drilled holes for screws. This design prevents roof tiles from blowing off in locations most vulnerable to hurricanes and severe winds. You’ll need high-quality underlayment and a skilled installer to get the most out of ceramic and clay tiles. According to Angi, if you maintain and restore your ceramic or clay tile roof properly, you can enjoy it for up to fifty years.

Protecting your Florida home against hurricanes is of paramount importance. The choice of siding and roofing materials can determine whether a house survives a storm or sustains significant damage. Luckily, numerous roofing options withstand the harsh weather conditions in the region, including stone-coated metal and vinyl roofs. Whichever option you choose, hire a qualified installer to ensure the job is done perfectly the first time. Rest assured that your home is adequately protected for the upcoming hurricane season.