The Best Florida Golf Courses You Must Visit in 2022

Since Florida is famous for its perpetual sunshine, it makes sense that it’s home to some truly incredible golf courses. Are you visiting Florida and want to squeeze in a round of golf? Or do you live in the Sunshine State and want to play a new course? Either way, this list of the best Florida golf courses have you covered.

Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf & Spa, Palm Harbor

Innisbrook has everything an avid golfer needs to spend an active week away.

72 holes

900 arboraceous acres

Plenty of views of rolling hills

With the long fairways, you might want one of the best golf carts to navigate these courses. Although your golfing skills will still be put to the test with their championship layouts. Innisbrook hosts the Valspar Championship for the PGA Tour every year.

Those that love to have a satisfying full-strength tee-off should try out the Copperhead Course. If you want a more challenging mid-game, try out the Island Course, which has plenty of water traps surrounded by beautiful cypress forestry.

The Tiburon Golf Club, Naples

Are you a fan of Australian golfer, Greg Norman? Maybe you know him by his nickname, “The Great White Shark”? If so, you might love the courses at the Tiburon Golf Club. Norman designed the courses himself, after all. There are two beautiful 18-hole courses named Gold and Black.

The Gold Course incorporates a special Florida touch in the bunkers by filling them with waste from coquina shells or stacked sod. You’ll also be blown away by the amazing views that every single hole offers along the way.

If you just want to head over to watch some pros play, you can catch them at the PGA Tour’s QBE Shootout and the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship.

The Ritz Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes

The Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando is another Greg Norman-designed course that is extremely challenging. We’d recommend this for low handicap golfers. Newbies should maybe steer clear lest they have a wildly high score at the end of the round.

What makes the courses at this club special is the unique design that preserved the area’s natural beauty. You’ll find plenty of wetlands, oak trees, ponds, and cypress trees. This makes it perfect for visiting as a tourist.

Kelly Plantation Golf Club, Destin

If you’re visiting northwest Florida, you can’t go past the Kelly Plantation Golf Club without trying to play a round. Make sure you call ahead, though. It’s a semi-private club and may have a waiting list.

The course runs right along Choctawhatchee Bay, so you’ll have plenty of beautiful water views while walking this former turpentine plantation. This course has earned its reputation as one of the best courses in North America. With its smooth greens exceeding 7000 yards in total and its strategic sand traps, you are in for a challenge.

There’s plenty to love about the Kelly Plantation Golf Club in terms of views. But, hole four is a particular stand out. Make sure you take the time to soak it in when you make it there.

Get Yourself to Florida for a Round of Golf

You can see why Florida is home to some of the best golfers with all of these beautiful yet challenging courses. While many of the top golf courses in the Sunshine State are aimed at low handicap players, there is something for everyone. It’s a safe bet to head to one of the resorts with several courses like Innisbrook and ask at the clubhouse which course you should try out based on your handicap.