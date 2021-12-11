The Best Casinos In Florida! See What There Is

Florida is known for a lot of things. Great weather, beautiful scenery, beaches and one of the best theme parks on the planet. It’s also known for having some of the finest casinos in the world for players to enjoy.

While it might not have the reputation that Vegas has, there are still 77 different casinos available to play at in the state. Here is an overview of three of them.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa

Located in Tampa this is one of the best places to visit if you don’t want to play casino online. Not to be confused with the Hollywood venue of the same name, the Tampa Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is just a few steps above any other casino sites.

It has a hotel with 16 stories in place, and it is one of the 10 largest casino complexes in the world. It ensures that players are instantly drawn to what the venue has to offer.

In terms of casino play, it has more than 30,000 square feet of space for players to play at. This means there are a huge number of slot machines and table games to enjoy. It really is one of the most impressive aspects of Florida in general, not just in terms of casinos.

For people who want to relax between gaming sessions, there’s also a spa, and highly luxurious hotel rooms to take advantage of. For high rollers, this is certainly a place that’s well worth a look at.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

This is just above Miami, so you know it’s in a prime location for people on vacation. However, what really stands out about this casino in Coconut Creek, isn’t where it is located. It’s the number of video slots that it has available. There are more than 2,000 video slots that can be played here, which is a very impressive number. It means that the chances of you being unable to find a slot to play at, are very slim when you make your way here to play.

It doesn’t end there either. There’s also a great range of different table games to enjoy with everything from Roulette to Video Poker. People who want entertainment are also well covered at Coconut Creek, with some fantastic music events, and even stand-up comedians in place. It might not be as big as the Hard Rock, but it makes up for it with what it has to offer.

Magic City Casino

Magic City has almost 1,000 slot machines here, as well as Poker rooms and table games. It makes sure that players are very well catered to here. There’s also plenty of other entertainment available here too. This includes the chance to eat at some fantastic restaurants, as well as superb live entertainment.

Magic City isn’t as well known as the other venues on this list, but it has a lot going for it. The slot choice alone is one of the very best around. It’s located in Miami so it gives players a great location to enjoy the amenities that it offers. Magic City is a hidden gem in Florida.