The Benefits Of Having Security Guards At Your Business

Many small business owners do not spend enough time thinking about security. They believe serious crimes at their business are unlikely, or that they can they will deal with these issues when they come up.

Elements like alarm systems or installing surveillance cameras can offer a lot of benefits for a small business. Beyond cameras and alarms, businesses should consider the value of hiring trained security guards. Having trained security personnel can offer a lot of benefits that you cannot get with security systems.

Create a Safer Workplace

Poor security can be a workplace safety issue. Depending on the business, your employees or customers could be targets for violent crime. If someone does decide to target or attack people at your business, a security guard can be there to protect them. Even better, security guards can be an effective deterrent.

Security guards can also patrol and provide protection in different ways. They can stand guard at the door to prevent criminals from entering the premises. You could also hire guards to patrol different areas of the property if there is a risk of crime. A security guard could also stay late to protect employees when they close the business.

Prevent Theft

Theft can be a significant issue for some businesses. While security guards might not be able to stop all theft, they can do a lot to enhance loss prevention efforts. Some security guards have special training to spot and identify theft behaviors. They can keep an eye on people who might steal from the business and work with law enforcement if they detect a crime. Some services even offer off-duty police to work as security guards.

Responding to Crimes

One of the primary benefits of having a security guard is that they offer one of the most effective crime deterrents. With that said, there are individuals who may still try to commit crimes even with a security guard on site. If that does happen, the security guard can still be there to respond to the crime.

A professional security guard will be much better equipped to deal with a criminal incident than a business owner or employee. The guard will have training on how to deal with different incidents. Some businesses may even hire armed guards for different situations.

Protect Businesses from Lawsuits

Businesses have an obligation to protect employees and customers from crime. If someone is assaulted or robbed on their property, there is a possibility that the business might be subject to a lawsuit. However, taking measures like hiring a security guard can protect against this type of lawsuit.

According to SteinLaw, a group of lawyers with experience in negligent security lawsuits in Miami, “Businesses can face lawsuits for negligent security under premises liability. If there is a reason to believe heightened security is needed, the business owner could be sued if someone falls victim to a crime that could have been prevented if they had the necessary security.”

A Better Customer Experience

Security guards can do a lot to enhance the customer experience. When customers see guards, they will feel more secure at your business. They will know they are safe no matter what their business may be. Along with that, guards often stand at the entry door or man the front desk of a business. Guards in these positions can greet customers and make them feel more welcome when they arrive.

Event Security

Small businesses might plan events for a number of reasons. Maybe it is a company event to show appreciation to employees. It could also be an event for charity. Event planning is core to the mission of many businesses.

Regardless of why you are planning an event, security should be a priority. You want the event to go off without a hitch. You also want to make sure your guests are safe. With a professional security guard, you can maintain order at the event and prevent crimes.

Peace of Mind

Having a security guard brings peace of mind. When you have onsite security, you know there is less risk for all sorts of crimes. You also know that if a crime does occur, you have a trained professional ready to act at a moment’s notice. This can reduce stress for business owners and make it easier to focus on running the business. It can also provide employees with a sense of security so they can work without worry.

Security guards can do a lot to protect your business. With that said, you need to consider your security concerns before hiring guards. Evaluate your needs and check out different security service providers. You may even want to consider working with a security consultant to make sure you are taking every measure you can to protect your business.