Whether you are hosting an event or taking part in one alongside other businesses, it is likely to involve a lot of planning and some careful consideration. It can also be quite costly, so you must get it right the first time.

The whole point of an event is to create brand awareness, generate new leads and promote your products and services, so you should try to make sure that each of those is fulfilled when putting together your action plan. Here are four ways to make sure your next small business event is a great success.

Choosing the right event

If you are considering booking a space at a local event that is being run by someone else, you must first do some research before signing on the dotted line. One of the key things to establish is the clientele that they intend targeting. If, for example, you sell leather merchandise and the event is geared toward vegans, then it’s not likely to do you any favors.

Similarly, you want to know that there won’t be loads of other businesses doing the same thing as you, so speak to the event coordinator and find out whether there will be a maximum number of companies attending. You want complementary businesses to be there but not a tonne of direct competition.

If the organizers have hosted an event previously, find out how many potential customers attended and, if the venue is slightly out of the way, find out if there is adequate parking and if there will be facilities such as toilets, refreshments, and suchlike on site.

How will you promote your brand?

Regardless of where your event is taking place, generating brand awareness is a must. It’s likely that you already have a logo, but if for whatever reason you don’t, getting one is a wise move. Many graphic designers can put together something for you for a reasonable cost, so it’s worthwhile.

Signs and banners displaying your company logo and strapline can help to create a professional look in your event space. Putting together a promotional video can also prove extremely beneficial. You may not have time to chat on a one-to-one basis with everyone, so having a video running on a loop within your event space is a great way to let potential customers know what your company is all about. If video is something that interests you, make contact with a South Florida Video Production company to discuss your needs.

Make sure you have an abundance of branded business cards to give out and, if you feel it beneficial, have some flyers put together. Many companies like to give out promotional merchandise at events but bear in mind that the production of these will eat into your profits.

Create a buzz about the event

Social media, in particular, is a great way to let people know what you are doing so, once you have an event space booked, start promoting it straight away. Let your followers know what you are doing and ask them to share it on all their social media platforms so you can create a bit of a buzz about the event. The more people who attend, the more successful it’s likely to be, so don’t be shy about promoting it.

Those local to the event venue are more likely to attend, so as well as online marketing, spread the word locally too. Tell friends and family and do some door to door mailers inviting your local neighborhood to attend.

Be prepared

If you intend to give a speech at your event, make sure you plan it well in advance and rehearse it as much as you can. You are the face of your company, so the more articulate and professional you are, the more likelihood of your event being a success. It’s a good idea to invite questions from your attendees, so make sure you have considered what might be asked and how you will respond.

If appropriate to do so, arrange refreshments for your guests and try to network as much as you can. Hosting an event can be a daunting process, but if you are well prepared and come across as confident as you can, it could make a big difference to your business and will hopefully generate some new sales.