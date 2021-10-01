The Average Woman Smiles 62 Times A Day While The Average Man Smiles Only 8 Times A Day

World Smile Day is the perfect day to make others smile while also ensuring you have a smile on your face as well.

If someone smiles at you, you’re bound to smile back. A smile often expresses a feeling, encouragement to someone, or serves as a greeting. If you don’t smile enough, #WorldSmileDay is the perfect day to start.

There are many benefits of smiling: Improves mood Lowers blood pressure Relieves stress Betters relationships Boosts the immune system Relieves pain Increases life expectancy

Did you know that 470 iterations of the smileys were made for Internet emoticons in 1999?

When you smile, endorphins are created. These are neurotransmitters that cause feelings of pleasure.

Did you also know that it takes around 50 muscles to make a frown, but only about 13 to smile?

Do you know why the color yellow was used for the smiley face? Well, this one you might be able to guess! Yellow is the symbol of cheerfulness, so what better color for a smiley face?

It was a simple thing, a circle with a few dots and an upturned curve, but put together Harvey Ball created one of the most iconic symbols the world had ever seen, and it would quickly come to infect everything from graffiti to modern-day emoji’s.

Harvey Ball is recognized as the designer of a popular smiley graphic picture, which became an enduring and notable international icon. He never applied for a trademark for the iconic smiley image and only earned $45 for his efforts. He designed the smiley in 1963.

Studies have shown that when a person is truly smiling, it affects certain muscles that actually make you feel happy or joyful. You smile because you are happy and when certain muscles are hit, your brain sends even more happy signals or endorphins.

Smiling is contagious.

Studies have shown that men think women who are not wearing make-up but are smiling are more attractive than those with perfect make-up who were stone-faced.

Oddly enough, the opposite is favored by women in a study by the American Psychological Association who prefer a man to look “brooding.”

It makes you sound friendly.

Those who smile tend to be thought of as having more confidence and sociable, therefore managers view these people as having what it takes to move up in the workplace.

Researchers were able to categorize 19 different types of smiles into two categories: polite, “social” smiles and those that were genuinely happy smiles. Among the list is the “embarrassed” smile, “genuine” smile and “loving” smile.SYNCHRONIZED Smile: We do the GENUINE, LOVING smile and add a forward-leaning body movement toward the recipient, showing that we’re on the same wavelength. POLITE Smile: We turn up both corners of our lips, but there’s no engagement with our eyes. We give this type of smile to strangers. The polite smile is often used by politicians or others with a personal agenda. ASYMMETRICAL Smile: We raise one side of our lips higher than the other. This is also referred to as a fake smile. EMBARRASSED Smile: We bend our heads forward a little, look away or down, and press our lips together when we smile. It’s used when we have made a mistake, overstepped our limits, or been caught doing something against the norm. GENUINE Smile: Our lips raise up and part, our teeth may even show. Our eyes light up and crow’s feet (tiny wrinkles that do have a grander purpose!) appear on our skin around the edges of our eyes. A muscle under our eyes also lifts up. (For some people, it’s the best and only exercise they get all day!) It’s also known as the Duchenne Smile,” named after an 18 th century French neurologist who first reported on smiles of the will and smiles of the heart. LOVING Smile: We tilt our heads toward others while we’re doing the GENUINE smile.

Number of smiles per day at home – all adults: Five to 20 times: 46 percent More than 20 times: 36 percent Less than five times: 14 percent

Number of smiles-per-day at work – all adults: Five to 20 times: 30 percent More than 20 times: 28 percent Less than five times: 13 percent

Women smile more than men: Generally, women smile more than men, but when they participate in similar work or social roles, they smile the same amount.

Smiles DO NOT create wrinkles! “Nasolabial folds” appear every time you smile, that much is true. As you grow older, those happy-face grooves don’t fade away once you stop beaming, explains Dr. Marc Glashofer, a New York-based dermatologist. But don’t blame your smile. The real culprit is your skin’s diminishing elasticity.

Studies in the UK found that a single smile can generate the same amount of brain stimulation that 2,000 chocolate bars or 16,000 Pounds Sterling ($25,000) can, which means a person can feel like a million bucks just by smiling a certain number of times a day.

Smiling activates the release of neuropeptides that work toward fighting off stress and relaxing your body. They can lower your heart rate and blood pressure.

People can recognize smiles from up to 300 feet away, making it easier to identify than any other facial expression.

The average woman smiles 62 times a day

The average man smiles 8 times a day

63% of women say they look best in photos where their teeth are showing

99.7% of people say that an attractive smile is an important personal asset

74% of people believe a bad smile can hurt their chances for a successful career

23% of people think they look best with their mouth closed

48% of young adults have untagged themselves from a photo on Facebook because of their smile.

There are actually 19 different types of smiles! Only 6 of these smiles are related to happiness. The others are related to everything from embarrassment to lying to contempt to discomfort.

