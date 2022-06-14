Home Today Is The Average Woman Smiles 62 Times A Day While The Average Man...

The Average Woman Smiles 62 Times A Day While The Average Man Only Smiles 8 Times A Day

On June 15th each year, National Smile Power Day shares one powerful expression.

From the good morning greeting and the first “How may I help you?” present yourself with a smile. No matter where you are employed, job seeking, retired, or looking for new horizons starting the day with a smile is certainly more empowering than a pout or grump. Starting with a smile first is easier than trying to get there later in the day.

  • When you smile at someone, you are telling them that they are valued and worth the smile that you just gave them. Smiles are morale boosters and confidence builders.
  • Research has proven that smiling really does increase attractiveness and likability between humans.
  • Smiling creates greater trust and increased interpersonal cooperation.
  • Smiling at someone can help them to relax and relieve their stress while at the same time, it will make you feel right.
  • Even if you do not feel like it, smiling will lift your mood and can make you a  happier person.
  • Smiling is more contagious than the flu! It can’t be resisted.
  • Smiling is our first facial expression.
  • Babies are born with the ability to smile
  • It’s easier to smile than it is to frown.
  • Smiling reduces blood pressure.
  • Employers promote people who smile often (Smiling in the workplace)
  • Smiling makes you look successful.
  • Smiling reduces stress
  • There are 19 different types of smiles
  • Smiling can help you live longer
  • Smiling uses 5-53 muscles
  • Humans can detect smiles from more than 300 feet away!
  • Smiling releases endorphins
  • If you are a woman, men find you more attractive when you smile
  • The average woman smiles 62 times a day
  • The average man smiles 8 times a day
  • 63% of women say they look best in photos where their teeth are showing
  • We can usually tell the difference between a fake smile and a genuine one
  • 47% of people notice your smile first
  • We buy 14 million gallons of toothpaste each year
  • Smiling while talking on the phone makes you sound friendly.
  • Faking a smile will help you get in a better mood.
  • Around 50% of people will smile back if you smile at them.
  • Smiling is a painkiller and can boost your mood.
  • People who smile consistently are more likely to have healthy marriages.
  • People have difficulty frowning when they look at other subjects who are smiling.
  • 48% of young adults have untagged themselves from a photo on Facebook because of their smile.
  • Waiters who smile often while working are more likely to get a high tip!
  • Smiling stimulates our brain’s reward mechanisms in a way that even chocolate, a well-regarded pleasure inducer, cannot match.
  • Kids laugh around 400 times a day, while the average is just 14 for adults!
  • Great Apes such as chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans and gorillas. They love to laugh when play-wrestling, chasing or tickling!
  • Rats. Adorable fact: rats laughing actually sound like a “chirping” noise!
  • Dogs. It may sound like a pant to us, but it’s a giggle to them!
  • Dolphins. Dolphins’ laughs end with a whistle.

