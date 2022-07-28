The Average American Will Consume Nearly 18,000 Wings In Their Lifetime.

On July 29th, National Chicken Wing Day encourages a frenzy of dipping and sauce tasting. With so many choices, be sure to pace yourself!

On average Americans eat 90 chicken wings a year.

Americans eat 1.35 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday alone, which would circle the Grand Canyon 120 times.

Ranch is the most well-known plunging sauce for chicken wings, with bleu cheese arriving in second.

The Buffalo Chicken Wing was actually created by accident. One of the most reputable stories about how buffalo chicken wings were invented says that this happened at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Teressa Bellissmo ordered chicken necks but received chicken wings instead, and this inspired her to invent the now very-well-known dish.

The South eats the most wings in the country.

The meat of the chicken wings is actually white, not dark like most people expect.

Professional eater Molly Schuyler holds the record for eating the most wings ever—she was able to consume 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes at the national Wing Bowl held in early 2018.

There are more than 25 billion chickens in the world—more than any other species of bird.

The average American will consume nearly 18,000 wings in his or her lifetime.

People like the sweet over the heat. Buffalo Hot falls all the way back to third place

The National Buffalo Wing Festival is held every year in Buffalo, New York and draws in over 800,000 individuals.

Buffalo wings gained popularity because of the Buffalo Bills football team. In the early 90’s the team made it to the Super Bowl four times in a row which put a spotlight on these tasty Super Bowl snacks .

. It’s widely believed that Frank’s Red Hot was the hot sauce used on the first batch of wings.

The National Chicken Council estimates that Americans ate 1.42 billion chicken wings during the 2022 Super Bowl.

According to the council, those 1.42 billion wings could circle the Earth three times

