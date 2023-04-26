The Air Show Will Take To The Skies Over Fort Lauderdale Beach This Weekend

The Air Show Will Take To The Skies Over Fort Lauderdale Beach...

The 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show will take to the skies this weekend over Fort Lauderdale Beach, April 29-30.

Scheduled to headline will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, with other featured performers including the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the U.S. Navy’s F-35C Lightning II Demo Team, the Red Bull Helicopter and Red Bull Air Force, the SOCOM Para-Commandos, as well as aerobatic pilots Kirby Chambliss and Michael Goulian.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly the F-18 Super Hornet and perform a combination of formation and solo maneuvers in an inspiring high-energy demonstration. The four-jet diamond performs precision formation flight with the aircraft wingtips as close as two feet apart while performing loops, inverted rolls, and even high-performance turns.

The two solo jets perform high-energy maneuvers together and from opposite directions close in on each other as fast as 1,000 mph. The six jets come together in the delta formation as the finale for the show, flying difficult formations and signature breaks that fill the sky with speed, sound, and smoke trails.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is the second stop on the 2023 Air Dot Show Tour (https://air.show/), which also includes future shows in Augusta, Georgia; Ocean City, Maryland; New York; Atlanta and Orlando.

“We’re looking forward to a great show,” said Air Dot Show CEO Bryan Lilley. “We feel we have an all-star lineup for folks to enjoy while experiencing Fort Lauderdale Beach.”

“We’re thrilled to once again welcome back the Fort Lauderdale Air Show,” said Glen Allen, Vice President of Sports & Entertainment for Visit Lauderdale. “Not only is this one of our premier festivals…but where else can you see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels on one of the most well-known beaches in the world – Fort Lauderdale Beach!”

For information about tickets, please visit https://fortlauderdaleairshow.com/.