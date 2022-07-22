The 5 Best Focus Groups In Miami

Focus groups are one of the best ways to moonlight. They don’t require physical effort, unique knowledge, skills, or painstakingly learning a new specialty. All you need is to be yourself and participate in the discussion!

If you live in the USA, want to find focus groups in Miami, make some extra money, and have been looking for reliable companies that conduct reviews, you’re at the right place.

Clarocision Research & Marketing

This company has managed to work with many major brands, including giants like Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive, J&J, and many others.

Thanks to these corporations, the selection of focus groups and research is very broad. Starting from the testing of home goods, products, and usability.

In addition, there is a focus on the Caribbean and Hispanic market, so if you are in that group, you can find additional survey and research options.

There aren’t many reviews on Google My Business, but they all rated 5 stars.

Payment: depending on the type and length of research, you can earn $10 or all of $200.

20|20 Research

20|20 is part of the Schlesinger Group, a company that is one of the market leaders in focus groups and surveys. The office is located in downtown Doral, so it won’t be hard to find.

Their list of offerings includes online and offline focus groups, and the choice of destinations is impressive. Their website is not overloaded with unnecessary information, but it works quickly and you can easily find all the information you need there.

It doesn’t take long to register. All you have to do is fill out a questionnaire and sign up for a newsletter with future surveys.

Despite the low activity on GMB and Facebook, almost all reviews are positive and the rating is off the charts.

Payment: non-branded MasterCard. The remuneration amount may vary depending on survey topics, duration, and other factors.

Ask Miami

The company’s office is located almost next to Miami International Airport, just 5 minutes by car, and is located in Coral Gables. Ask Miami conducts not only traditional focus groups, but also surveys, discussion panels, interviews, and so on. The company focuses mainly on such groups of people as doctors, pensioners, teachers, as well as the average consumer.

Special features: in addition to surveys for adults, the company allows you to register your children to participate in studies of their interests. Of course, children’s surveys are also paid for.

The company spends more time on social platforms, and this is reflected positively in reviews and ratings: great GMB reviews and 5 stars on Facebook!

Opinions LTD

This is another large national firm located in the Coral Square Mall. They are fairly modest but are a popular choice for many members due to their convenient location in the mall. The office of this large company is located in Coral Square Mall. Despite not having the highest payout, the company does not go unnoticed by those who want to take a survey or participate in a focus group.

Such popularity lies in its convenient location and the availability of many surveys. Opinions LTD conducts research not only on food, cosmetics, and home products, but also on cars, technology, and so on.

C&C Market Research

C&C Market Research has a presence not only in Miami but also has offices in every corner of the country. But speaking of Miami, the office is located in the Westfield Broward Mall. The company conducts focus groups, taste tests, mystery shopping, medical and legal research, and many other types. The number of their partners is hard to list, as both big market giants and small companies work with them.

Reviews on Google My Business are generally good, 4+. You can also subscribe to their newsletter with new offers for your profile.

Payment: Depends on the type and length of research.