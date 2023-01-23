The 2023 Mazda3

The Mazda3 has the hot hatch look but, until recently, it was all for show.

With the introduction of turbocharged power starting with the 2021 model year, Mazda injected this car with desperately needed oomph and smartly bundled it with standard all-wheel drive.

Also sold with a naturally aspirated version of the same engine but with front-wheel drive, including an available, model-exclusive manual transmission, Mazda has bumped up horsepower and fuel economy of the entry-level Hatchbacks for 2023.