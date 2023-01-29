Home Automobiles The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Is In Control

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V Is In Control

By
TestDriveNow.com
-

Outside of spotting an exotic supercar, the Escalade is the most ostentatious new vehicle on the road today. Its gargantuan size dominated by an aggressive grille can’t be mistaken nor ignored.

See one coming and chances are you can construct an accurate portrayal of the driver – nouveau riche, flamboyant, politically pugnacious.

But what to do when another Escalade shows up in the presto community?

When simply keeping up with the Joneses isn’t cutting it you mock their bourgeois Escalade with a freshly minted Escalade-V, providing at least $40,000 worth of separation and a built-in V8 alarm clock.

By TestDriveNow Car Critic Steve Hammes for SouthFloridaReporter.com

Additional Auto Reviews by TestDriveNow

Republished with permission

For TestDriveNow car critic Steve Hammes’ complete video review & test drive of the 2023 Cadillac HERE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here