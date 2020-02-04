The 2020 Acura MDX Has Arrived At Showrooms

The 2020 Acura MDX and MDX Sport Hybrid has arrived at Acura dealerships across the U.S. with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $44,400 and $52,900 (excluding $995 destination and handling), respectively.

As the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time, the MDX in 2018 posted a seventh straight year of sales exceeding 50,000 units, something no other 3-row model in segment can match, and continues to outsell key competitors in 2019.

The 2020 MDX offers a dynamic driving experience with both a standard and Sport Hybrid version, and available A-Spec sport appearance variant and an extensive list of standard premium features and high-tech appointments on all grades, including AcuraWatch™ safety and driver-assistive technologies.

2020 MDX

The 2020 MDX includes base, Tech and Advance package options, with optional Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) technology, which is one of the most capable and sophisticated torque-vectoring AWD systems in the marketplace.

The popular MDX A-Spec, includes a comprehensive list of appearance upgrades, including unique exterior styling, high-contrast seat and door panel stitching and contrasting front seat side garnishes.

Also featured on the 2020 MDX are front passenger seats with standard 4-way power lumbar adjustments, a “walk through” second-row seat configuration on Technology and Entertainment packages, and a trim-exclusive matching wood center console available on the MDX Advance Package.

The 2020 MDX is powered by a responsive 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC® 24-valve V6 engine with 290 peak horsepower (SAE net) and 267 lb.-ft. peak torque (SAE net), mated to a quick-shifting and highly refined 9-speed automatic transmission.

The 2020 MDX with front-wheel drive has an EPA fuel economy rating of 20/27/23 mpg (city/highway/combined), A-Spec is rated at 19/25/21, and all other models with SH-AWD® have an EPA rating of 19/26/22 mpg (city/highway/combined).

2020 MDX Key Features Include:

3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC® 24-valve V6 engine

Available in standard front wheel drive or with Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) technology

9-speed automatic transmission

Idle stop for more refined, seamless driving experience

Available A-Spec sport appearance package

Standard AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies

Driver and front passenger 4-way power lumbar seats

Premium interior refinements including wood trim, high-contrast seat and door panel stitching, and contrasting front seat side garnishes

9 exterior color options: Premium colors include: Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic and the A-Spec-exclusive Apex Blue Pearl. Additional exterior colors include: White Diamond Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Gun Metal Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Fathom Blue Pearl

2020 MDX Sport Hybrid

The 2020 MDX Sport Hybrid is engineered for customers who desire the ultimate in driving refinement, technological sophistication and prestige.

Featuring Acura’s signature three-motor Sport Hybrid Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system, the MDX Sport Hybrid is the brand’s most powerful and efficient production vehicle.

The MDX Sport Hybrid’s 3.0-liter, i-VTEC™ V6 engine and three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling-All Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) system delivers decisive power and control as well as instant torque.

While turning out 321 total system horsepower and 289 lb.-ft. of combined system torque, all MDX Sport Hybrids earn an impressive EPA combined fuel economy rating of 27 mpg2.

An advanced 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT) – a feature closely related to the NSX supercar’s 9-speed DCT – is offered as standard equipment.

The MDX Sport Hybrid’s electric SH-AWD® system operates independently of the gasoline engine, with the two rear-mounted electric motors dynamically apportioning torque directly to the left and right rear wheels.

Offered in a Technology and Advanced package, the Tech Package models include seating for seven, while the range-topping Advance Package incorporates a 6-passenger interior configuration with second-row captain’s chairs and a large second-row center console in place of a three-occupant bench seat.

MDX Sport Hybrid Key Features Include:

Three-motor Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® powertrain

3.0-liter, i-VTEC V6 engine

7-speed dual-clutch transmission

4-mode Integrated Dynamics System with SPORT+ mode

Active Damper System (ADS)

Electric Servo Brake System

Body-color lower side sills and front/rear skid garnishes

SH-AWD badge on rear and Hybrid badges on front fenders

Standard AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies

Driver and front-passenger 4-way power lumbar support

6-passenger interior configuration with second-row captain’s chairs and a large second-row center console (Advance Package)

Technology Package models include seating for seven

Authentic Desert Olive Ash wood highlights, high-contrast seat and door panel stitching, and matching wood center console trim for Advance Package models

Eight exterior color options include: Gunmetal Metallic, White Diamond Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Fathom Blue Pearl, and Premium colors including: Majestic Black Pearl, Performance Red Pearl and Canyon Bronze Metallic

2020 ACURA MDX AWD A-SPEC: MSRP $54,900 AS SHOWN WITH TECH PACKAGE AND A-SPEC PACKAGE INCLUDED: TOTAL VEHICLE PRICE $55,895