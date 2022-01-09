The 12 Best US Fishing Cities For 2022

The holiday season may be over, but that just means it’s time to look forward. A new year means new beginnings, and the fishing season is just around the corner. In fact, it’s already underway in some parts of the country.

Are you looking for a city break where you can wet your line this year? As with every year, we’ve put together a list of the best US fishing cities you can visit in 2022.

From inner-city lakes and rivers to oceanside marinas offering offshore adventure, all the way to great locales that offer access to remote angling spots… This list has it all. In fact, we’ve made a special effort to cover spots we sometimes forget to mention. Check out our 2020 and 2021 guides for inspiration, too. But here are the places we suggest you visit in 2022!

The first offshore fishing hub on our list is in the Golden State. San Diego has been an angler’s paradise for many years, owing to its quick access to SoCal’s rich waters and proximity to the remote islands of Catalina and San Clemente.

Along with downtown fishing piers, charters here offer trips ranging from a few hours in the bay to overnight excursions way out on the open ocean. That means there’s something for everyone when they visit. Target local delicacies such as Calico Bass and California Halibut, or test your skills against Bonefish inshore. The further out you go, the more it becomes about the Yellowtail, Mahi Mahi, Tuna, and even Marlin.

Despite its fishing being top drawer, San Diego didn’t earn the nickname “America’s Finest City” because of just that. There’s plenty of exciting attractions and things to do downtown and on the beaches. Hit the numerous amusement parks along with the Historic Park, and kick back with a craft beer. After all, it’s also the nation’s craft beer capital.

Key West is possibly the most-visited fishing city in the world, and for good reason too. It was here that Ernest Hemingway wrote some of his best work, and surely got his inspiration for “The Old Man and the Sea.”

It’s no wonder he loved this city so much, when incredible Billfishing grounds are just minutes away. Hit the Gulf of Mexico, the Gulf Stream, or the Atlantic, and you could be battling some of the most sought-after fish in the world. But that’s not all. There’s also a star-studded supporting cast of Bonefish, Tarpon, and Permit on the flats. On the reefs, there’s Snapper and Grouper. And the further out you go, Mahi Mahi, Tuna, and many more await.

Along with seeing Hemingway’s house – and that of his close friend Tennessee Williams – there are plenty of things to do in Key West too. The Old Town is oozing with history, and the Little White House offers a glimpse into 20th century America. Then there are the beaches, bars, and restaurants. Kick back and live a little – that’s what Key West is really all about.

Ice fishing season is already in full swing on the Great Lakes, and Lake Michigan is no exception. A great starting point to discover the second-largest of these five fisheries is the bustling city of Milwaukee. Right on the water, it offers quick access to the deep waters of the lake, and even sits on its namesake river.

This means that, whenever you come, there’s always the chance of a fishing adventure. And, boy, is it worth it. Coho (a.k.a. Silver) and Chinook (a.k.a. King) Salmon are prime targets in the lake, along with oversized Trout. Brown and Lake varieties are popular catches, with Steelhead crowning off the Trout trio.

And, after a productive day on the water (or ice), you could find yourself enjoying a brew in arguably the home of American beer. Grab a Miller in any local bar or discover the range of craft options available, and you won’t go wrong. Looking for something more cultural? Visit the Art Museum, Discovery World, or take in a concert at the Symphonic Center – Milwaukee has it all!